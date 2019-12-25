WATCH: 10 Takeaways from Falcons 24-12 victory over Jaguars

The Atlanta Falcons won their fifth game since the bye week Sunday with a 24-12 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. With the win, the Falcons will end the 2019 season with a 3-5 home record.

Let's check out our biggest takeaways from the game.

1. Julio Jones was once again Atlanta's best player, which seems to be a developing pattern for the offense without Calvin Ridley. Since Ridley's injury, Jones has received 35 targets in just two games -- first 20 versus the 49ers and then 15 this past Sunday against the Jaguars. That's the most and second-most targets for Jones in a game this season.

Jones torched Jacksonville for 10 catches and 166 yards. He became the fastest player to 12,000 receiving yards with this performance.

2. Matt Ryan threw two interceptions when targeting Jones, but he completed 10 of the other 13 targets to his top receiver and was spectacular outside of the picks. He hit three other pass-catchers at least five times and threw for 384 yards, including 8.4 yards per attempt.

Ryan went over the 4,000 passing yards mark with this performance for the ninth straight season. That's the second-longest streak in NFL history to only Drew Brees.

3. Devonta Freeman was heavily involved in the offense once again, posting a game-high 22 touches. He recorded 127 yards from scrimmage and scored twice.

Freeman has been involved a lot in the past few games, and his production is a big reason why the Falcons are 5-2 since the bye week.

4. It helps that rookie Chris Lindstrom is back in the lineup. Since his return, the Falcons are averaging 4.8 yards per rush. In 11 games without Lindstrom this season, Atlanta has averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

The pass blocking has improved significantly since Lindstrom's return as well. His development has been key over the last handful of games, and his healthy for 2020 will be even more vital.

5. With Lindstrom's help, Brian Hill produced his best day on the ground all season. He had a team-high 66 rushing yards on just seven carries. That was more than Freeman despite the fact he had almost twice as many carries as Hill.

If Hill remains productive like this, the Falcons will have to strongly consider bringing him back for next season. Hill will be a restricted free agent this winter.

6. Russell Gage is out to prove he deserves a bigger role next year as well. He had five catches for 49 yards and two carries for an additional seven yards versus the Jaguars. Gage is in line to be Atlanta's third receiver next season.

7. The Falcons defense was very good all day, especially in pass defense. Atlanta held Gardner Minshew to 13 of 31 for 181 yards and a touchdown. Minshew averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry, but without him scrambling, the Jaguars produced very little on offense.

In the first half, Minshew went 3 of 10 for 21 yards.

8. Grady Jarrett and Vic Beasley were the best two Falcons pass rushes, as each produced another sack Sunday. Jarrett has a career-high 6.5 sacks and deserves his Pro Bowl bid. Beasley has 8.0 sacks, which is his most since leading the NFL in sacks with 15.5 in 2016.

9. Olamide Zaccheaus was deep on a punt return once Sunday afternoon. It's unclear if that was because Kenjon Barner was unavailable on the play or if coach Dan Quinn wanted to get Zaccheaus an additional touch, but after his big touchdown a few weeks ago, the Falcons should be in favor of getting the ball in Zaccheaus' hands more often.

Week 17 should work as an audition of sorts for him. If he performs well, he could warrant more opportunities to prove himself next summer.

10. Punter Ryan Allen was excellent Sunday, dropping two punts inside the 5-yard line. It was probably the best day punting for the Falcons all season.

In a two-possession win, it went mostly unnoticed, but the Falcons created great field position off of both of those punts.