SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNews
Search

Dan Quinn on Earl Thomas: One of My Favorite Guys of All Time, 'But We Aren't Looking to Fill That Position at This Time'

Rashad Milligan

There will be no mini Legion of Boom reunion in Atlanta this season.

On Monday morning's media availability, AJC's Darryl Ledbetter asked Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn if he had interest in signing big-name free safety Earl Thomas. The Baltimore Ravens released Thomas over the weekend.

The 31-year-old's contract was terminated for "personal conduct that has adversly affected" the Ravens, or an on-field altercation, in simpler terms.

"He is absolutely one of my favorite all-time competitors," Quinn said. "I love the guy, but at this time that's not a position we're looking to add to but he is absolutely one of my favorite all-time competitiors. Love the guy, but not a spot we're looking to add to at this time."

Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and 2014. 

In 2013, Seattle boasted on of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Safeties Kam Chancellor and Thomas were accompanied by cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner in the secondary. Thomas received First-Team All-Pro recognition for his performance. The defensive unit that season led the NFL in yards allowed, takeaways, passing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and yards per play allowed.

The Seahawks made the Super Bowl both seasons Quinn was at the defensive helm.

The Falcons are currently projected to have Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee start at strong and free safety, with rookie Jaylinn Hawkins and Ricardo Allen as the second-stringers at each position, respectfully.

The Falcons kick off the 2020 season in an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons DE Takk McKinley Ends Relationship With Popeyes Chicken

This is the last chance for defensive end Takk McKinley to show the Atlanta Falcons he should return to the team for at least a fifth season after this one.

Terence Moore

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

The Falcons defense is looking good in training camp.

Malik Brown

by

Deansaid 1

Falcons Could Use Earl Thomas' (Controlled) Fire

Could the former Ravens safety be a fit in Atlanta?

Jeremy Johnson

by

Deansaid 1

Falcons DL Marlon Davidson To Miss 'A Couple More Days' With Knee Strain

How serious is Marlon Davidson's knee injury?

Dave Holcomb

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 29: Did the Atlanta Falcons Actually Get Better This Offseason?

Did the Atlanta Falcons actually get better during the 2020 NFL offseason?

Chris Vinel

Matt Ryan Speaks On His Relationship With Julio Jones

Zach Hood

Falcons Could Benefit from NFL Playoff Bubble

What impact would an NFL bubble have on the Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Keanu Neal "Feels Great" In His Return To The Field

Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal has missed the past two seasons with an ACL and Achilles injury. The former Pro Bowler has been working his way back to the field for sometime and is ready to go

Christian Crittenden

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Darqueze Dennard

NFL season preview for former Cincinnati Bengals and now Atlanta Falcons CB Darqueze Dennard

Christian Crittenden

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 22nd, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons' news you missed since Wednesday August 19th!

Christopher Smitherman II