Dan Quinn on Earl Thomas: One of My Favorite Guys of All Time, 'But We Aren't Looking to Fill That Position at This Time'

There will be no mini Legion of Boom reunion in Atlanta this season.

On Monday morning's media availability, AJC's Darryl Ledbetter asked Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn if he had interest in signing big-name free safety Earl Thomas. The Baltimore Ravens released Thomas over the weekend.

The 31-year-old's contract was terminated for "personal conduct that has adversly affected" the Ravens, or an on-field altercation, in simpler terms.

"He is absolutely one of my favorite all-time competitors," Quinn said. "I love the guy, but at this time that's not a position we're looking to add to but he is absolutely one of my favorite all-time competitiors. Love the guy, but not a spot we're looking to add to at this time."

Quinn was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and 2014.

In 2013, Seattle boasted on of the greatest defenses in NFL history. Safeties Kam Chancellor and Thomas were accompanied by cornerbacks Richard Sherman and Brandon Browner in the secondary. Thomas received First-Team All-Pro recognition for his performance. The defensive unit that season led the NFL in yards allowed, takeaways, passing yards allowed, rushing touchdowns allowed and yards per play allowed.

The Seahawks made the Super Bowl both seasons Quinn was at the defensive helm.

The Falcons are currently projected to have Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee start at strong and free safety, with rookie Jaylinn Hawkins and Ricardo Allen as the second-stringers at each position, respectfully.

The Falcons kick off the 2020 season in an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13.

