SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Rookie Report: Atlanta Falcons' Rookies Open With Mixed Performances

Jeremy Johnson

It’s hard to say any rookie played well Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Most of the team's rookie class resides on defense. After Wilson's shredding of the Atlanta defense in the opener, there is plenty of room for improvement.

The rookie report card won't necessarily look pretty after Week 1.

A.J. Terrell started at cornerback on Sunday. The 16th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft has slotted himself as the direct replacement for Desmond Trufant for 2020 and beyond.

Terrell’s performance on Sunday was solid. He didn't have any obvious mishaps outside of running by Wilson on an option play in the first half.

Terrell had six total tackles, which was tied for third most on the team. Terrell, as expected was the highest impact rookie for the Falcons on Sunday.

Mykal Walker had been receiving first team reps all camp played 10 snaps in the opener. Walker was productive in his snaps. The fourth round pick out of Fresno State University recorded three total tackles.

Third round selection Matt Hennessy didn’t start at left guard, but he did see some snaps after he and James Carpenter rotated.

Hennessy appeared to be heading for the starting spot at left guard before suffering a knee injury near the end of camp. It is possible that Hennessy overtakes Carpenter as he builds conditioning and grasp of the NFL later in the season.

Jaylinn Hawkins didn’t play a snap on defense in the opener. The fifth round pick from the California University played on multiple special team units and recorded a tackle on a kickoff in the first quarter.

With Keanu Neal healthy, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen all penciled into the lineup at the safety spots, Hawkins will be hard pressed to find defensive snaps in 2020.

Second round pick Marlon Davidson was out with an injury. He returned to practice fully on Wednesday and could make his NFL debut on Sunday in Dallas.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dad & Demi Preview: Falcons At Cowboys

Despite losing their first game of the season, the Falcons look to even their mark with a win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Is Todd Gurley II A Good Fantasy Option Vs. The Cowboys?

Should fantasy owners start Todd Gurley in Week 2?

Dave Holcomb

How The Falcons’ Defensive Front Matches Up With The Cowboys’ Offensive Line

While Atlanta's defensive front looked improved in Week 1, the Cowboys' offensive line graded as one of the worst in the NFL.

Chris Vinel

NFL Passes Coronavirus Test in Week 1; League Doubles Down on Masks

How did the NFL do against COVID-19 in Week 1?

Dave Holcomb

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 15th, 2020

Did you miss this week's episode of Birds of a Feather? You know, the exclusive Atlanta Falcons fan show? Checkout the recap here!

William B. Carver

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report: Week 2

Zach Hood

Saving The Falcons: Atlanta Falcons Looking Sillier By The Moment Regarding Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Folks are still scratching their heads over Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris telling his players to concentrate more on Chris Carson than Russell Wilson.

Terence Moore

Falcon Report Exclusive: Atlanta Falcons Owner Arthur Blank Will Discuss This Picture And More During Zoom Chat

Falcon Report publisher Terence Moore will have an exclusive interview Saturday morning with Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss "Good Company," his recently released autobiography.

Terence Moore

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up With The Dallas Cowboys' Wide Receivers

The Falcons secondary didn't have a good showing in week 1, and this week they face the Cowboys receivers. How do they match up?

Malik Brown

Falcons-Cowboys Preview: Can Atlanta Slow Down Dak Prescott & Cowboys Offense?

What do the Atlanta Falcons have to do in order to avoid 0-2?

Dave Holcomb