Rookie Report: Atlanta Falcons' Rookies Open With Mixed Performances

It’s hard to say any rookie played well Sunday for the Atlanta Falcons.

Most of the team's rookie class resides on defense. After Wilson's shredding of the Atlanta defense in the opener, there is plenty of room for improvement.

The rookie report card won't necessarily look pretty after Week 1.

A.J. Terrell started at cornerback on Sunday. The 16th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft has slotted himself as the direct replacement for Desmond Trufant for 2020 and beyond.

Terrell’s performance on Sunday was solid. He didn't have any obvious mishaps outside of running by Wilson on an option play in the first half.

Terrell had six total tackles, which was tied for third most on the team. Terrell, as expected was the highest impact rookie for the Falcons on Sunday.

Mykal Walker had been receiving first team reps all camp played 10 snaps in the opener. Walker was productive in his snaps. The fourth round pick out of Fresno State University recorded three total tackles.

Third round selection Matt Hennessy didn’t start at left guard, but he did see some snaps after he and James Carpenter rotated.

Hennessy appeared to be heading for the starting spot at left guard before suffering a knee injury near the end of camp. It is possible that Hennessy overtakes Carpenter as he builds conditioning and grasp of the NFL later in the season.

Jaylinn Hawkins didn’t play a snap on defense in the opener. The fifth round pick from the California University played on multiple special team units and recorded a tackle on a kickoff in the first quarter.

With Keanu Neal healthy, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen all penciled into the lineup at the safety spots, Hawkins will be hard pressed to find defensive snaps in 2020.

Second round pick Marlon Davidson was out with an injury. He returned to practice fully on Wednesday and could make his NFL debut on Sunday in Dallas.

