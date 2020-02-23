The Atlanta Falcons need help on the defense and should have their focus on that side of the ball in the first two rounds of the draft. However, they will still have a few positions on the offensive side of the ball to fill. With Devonta Freeman and Austin Hooper’s status both in limbo and limited cap space, the team would be wise to take a look at some prospects during the upcoming NFL Combine.

TE Thaddeus Moss: 6-3, 249 pounds, LSU

Moss started his collegiate career at North Carolina State before transferring to LSU. He sat out for two seasons before playing in the 2019 season where he caught 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns, two of those came in the national title game against Clemson. Moss was a third or fourth option with the Tigers last season and it would be a similar situation in Atlanta which would help smooth his transition to the NFL.

TE Hunter Bryant: 6-2, 239, Washington

Bryant saved his best season in college for his last. During his junior season, he caught 52 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns. The former Husky averaged 15 yards oper catch and 68 yards receiving per game. Bryant played in all 12 games this year, but he missed time in each of his first two seasons with injury.

RB Cam Akers: 5-11, 212, Florida State

Akers is a dynamic back that lived up to his 5-star rating while at Florida State. He played under several coaches and a horrendous offensive line. In his three years at Florida State, he totaled 3,375 all-purpose yards, and 2,874 of those were rushing yards. He also scored 34 touchdowns, 27 coming from out of the backfield. Akers showed the ability to adapt and produce in college. Should the Falcons draft him he would provide an instant spark to a lackluster run game.

RB Jonathan Taylor: 5-11, 219, Wisconsin

Taylor is going to be one of the first backs taken on day two of the draft and the Falcons have three picks on day two. The two time Doak Walker award rushed for 6,147 yards in his three-year career. This year he totaled 2,000 yards for the second year in a row. He also added 55 total touchdowns. Taylor is a bell cow and can catch passes out of the backfield. But if there is one concern, he ran the ball over 900 times in college.

C/G Tyler Biadasz: 6-3, 321, Wisconsin

Biadasz played center in college, but interior offensive linemen are often interchangeable. He was the anchor for one of the best offensive lines in the country last season. In 2018, Pro Football Focus rated him as the best center in the country.