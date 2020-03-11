The Falcon Report
Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 6: How important is the 2020 season for the Falcons franchise?

Brady Pfister

Last week, our own Terence Moore released a video and talked about how he thinks 2020 is the most important season in Falcons' history. On this week's episode of The Dirty Birds Podcast, Brady and Chris respond to those claims.

Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff said he is considering trading down in the first round. Should he? 

In the newest weekly segment on The Dirty Birds Podcast, Brady and Chris will be debating where the best Falcon at each position ranks among his peers around the league. They start with Atlanta's best player, Julio Jones. As expected, he slots near the top of the list.

Lastly, what's the deal with the NFL games in London? The Falcons will play one against the Denver Broncos in October.

