Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 14: Grading the Atlanta Falcons' offseason

Brady Pfister

You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Give us a comment and subscribe to get all the latest Atlanta Falcons news. 

Heading into the offseason, the Falcons found themselves with decisions to make. Questions of what to do with Devonta Freeman, Austin Hooper and Vic Beasley loomed large while Arthur Blank and Co. faced significant salary cap restrictions. 

Now, a week after the draft, the dust appears to have settled. Between free agents, trades and rookies, the roster as it stands will be the group of players that will come into Training Camp for the team.

So if this is what the Falcons will look like in 2020, how did Atlanta's front office do this offseason in upgrading the team and addressing needs? Chris and Brady debate in this week's episode before taking a peak at some speculative schedule scenarios for the Falcons going into 2020. 

With Tom Brady joining the Buccaneers this season, many experts have crowned Tampa Bay as the kings of the offseason, but others believe the Falcons improved more. Could a Week 1 game in prime time settle that debate?

Last weekend, news broke that Atlanta has decided to decline the fifth-year option for defensive end Takk McKinley. Brady and Chris agree: This was the correct move. 

To finish up, this week's episode revisits the mailbag, addressing a question asking the possibility in the Falcons upgrading at the backup quarterback position from Matt Schaub. With the host of weapons the Falcons boast on offense, is it really necessary to have a weapon off the bench at quarterback?

All of this, and more, on this week's edition of "The Dirty Birds Podcast."  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL officially cancels International Series for 2020 season

When will the Atlanta Falcons be scheduled to play in London next?

Dave Holcomb

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

Here's some post-NFL draft news for the Atlanta Falcons: While Takk McKinley is tumbling as a defensive lineman, Marlon Davidson is rising.

William B. Carver

by

Terence Moore

Saving the Falcons: Vic Beasley, Takk McKinley and Charles Harris have something in common, and it isn't necessarily good

Since Vic Beasley flopped last season after the Atlanta Falcons picked up his fifth-year option, Takk McKinley was destined this season to have team officials fold their arms

Terence Moore

The first rumored schedule leak is here.

If everything goes as planned with the season, the Falcons and Bucs could face off Week 1 on Monday Night Football.

Malik Brown

NFL schedule leak reveals no London games in 2020

Will the NFL play any games in London during the 2020 season?

Dave Holcomb

Report: 'Extremely small' chance there will be no 2020 NFL season, league expects fans in attendance

What will the 2020 NFL season look like?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: Matt Hennessy

How does offensive lineman Matt Hennessy fit into the Atlanta Falcons' plans?

Dave Holcomb

by

Terence Moore

BLITZZONE: Are the Atlanta Falcons ACTUAL NFC South contenders this season?

Are the Atlanta Falcons actual contenders this season following the 2020 NFL Draft?

Christopher Smitherman II

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: CB A.J. Terrell

A.J. Terrell has plenty of upside, but he struggled in his last collegiate game — Clemson's National Championship loss to LSU. The Atlanta Falcons say they didn't worry about that.

Chris Vinel

by

Terence Moore

Atlanta Falcons 2020 NFL Draft pick analysis: LB Mykal Walker

The Falcons surprised draft experts by taking Fresno State's Mykal Walker much earlier than he was projected.

Brady Pfister

by

Terence Moore