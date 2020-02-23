The Falcon Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive guard

Jeremy Johnson

The Falcons don’t have a storied history in drafting the guard position. They don’t have a single Hall of Famer or Ring of Honor member to have played the position.

This is nearly a one-man race. Justin Blaylock was heavily considered. Blaylock was a second round selection by the Falcons in 2007 out of the University of Texas. Blaylock never made any Pro Bowls, but he started all 125 games he played for the Falcons between 2007 and 2014.

Bill Fralic takes this cake. Fralic was taken with the second pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. Fralic was a dominant guard at the University of Pittsburgh earning two unanimous All-American honors in 1983 and 1984. He was also named the United Press International Lineman of the year.

Upon joining the Falcons Fralic immediately cracked the starting lineup and had success right away. In his second season he made the Pro Bowl and did so over the next three years following 1986.

Fralic only played for the Falcons for seven seasons before joining the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 1993. 1993 was his final season in the NFL.

Fralic flirted with a professional wrestling career during his time in the NFL. He was one of six NFL players in the battle royal in WrestleMania 2.

Fralic passed away at 56-years-old with cancer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five players the Falcons should keep an eye on during the NFL Combine

The Falcons will focus on defense during the draft but there are five offensive players that could help them out.

Christian Crittenden

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Center

Fun fact: The Falcons best draft pick at center wasn't drafted to play center, he was drafted as a linebacker

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Specialist

Brady Pfister

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Running Back

Who is the best running back ever drafted by the Atlanta Falcons? Gerald Riggs? Jamal Anderson? Devonta Freeman? Nope, though all are worthy candidates. Think back before all of those players. Think William Andrews.

Chris Vinel

by

ScottKennedy

Falcons go cornerback in latest CBS Sports mock draft

We've seen defensive ends in a lot of mock drafts for the Falcons, but cornerbacks can't be overlooked either.

Malik Brown

Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Quarterback

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons 2020 offseason roundtable: Part 3

Our staff breaks down who might be the next breakout star in Atlanta.

Zach Hood

How the CBA proposal effects Falcons, rest of NFL

With this change help or hurt the Falcons in 2020?

Rashad Milligan

Dirty Birds Podcast Episode 3: Is it time for Atlanta to move on from Devonta Freeman?

Falcons owner Arthur Blank might have tipped his hand on one of the hottest questions of the Falcons' offseason: is it time to move on from Devonta Freeman at running back? Chris and Brady open this week's podcast pondering that question.

Chris Vinel

How the return of Drew Brees impacts the Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints quarterback announced he was returning to play another season in the NFL at age 41. This is what it means for the franchise he has thrown the most yards and most wins against.

Rashad Milligan

by

ScottKennedy