Best Atlanta Falcons all-time draft pick: Offensive guard

The Falcons don’t have a storied history in drafting the guard position. They don’t have a single Hall of Famer or Ring of Honor member to have played the position.

This is nearly a one-man race. Justin Blaylock was heavily considered. Blaylock was a second round selection by the Falcons in 2007 out of the University of Texas. Blaylock never made any Pro Bowls, but he started all 125 games he played for the Falcons between 2007 and 2014.

Bill Fralic takes this cake. Fralic was taken with the second pick in the 1985 NFL Draft. Fralic was a dominant guard at the University of Pittsburgh earning two unanimous All-American honors in 1983 and 1984. He was also named the United Press International Lineman of the year.

Upon joining the Falcons Fralic immediately cracked the starting lineup and had success right away. In his second season he made the Pro Bowl and did so over the next three years following 1986.

Fralic only played for the Falcons for seven seasons before joining the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 1993. 1993 was his final season in the NFL.

Fralic flirted with a professional wrestling career during his time in the NFL. He was one of six NFL players in the battle royal in WrestleMania 2.

Fralic passed away at 56-years-old with cancer.