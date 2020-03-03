The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Game Day

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah tabs Falcons with defensive lineman at No. 16

Zach Hood

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than two months away, mock draft season rolls on as the NFL Combine came to a close Sunday evening. Much anticipation surrounds the Atlanta Falcons, who have three of the first 55 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Expect to see many new mocks out in the coming days with so much new information coming out over the past few days. 

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offered up his latest update Monday morning on NFL.com. Jeremiah has the Falcons selecting defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of the University of South Carolina. Here is his assessment:

The Falcons need an edge rusher, but I think Kinlaw is too good to pass up.

Kinlaw posted six sacks and six tackles for loss in twelve games as a senior for the Gamecocks in 2019. Kinlaw played 29 games across three seasons for South Carolina, totaling ten sacks and 17 tackles for loss. 

Kinlaw did nothing to hurt his draft stock at the NFL Combine over the weekend and remains a potential top-10 pick, so if he in fact remains on the board if/when the Falcons select at No. 16, he is definitely someone to consider. 

Most, if not all reputable mocks have had Atlanta targeting defense at No. 16 to this point, and this iteration offers nothing different. It's interesting to see a notable source in Jeremiah have Kinlaw still on the board at 16, so perhaps the Falcons will be one of the teams to benefit from teams in front of them falling in love with a quarterback. 

Stay tuned as more mock drafts are sure to come out in the near future.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chuck Smith finds life beyond football through family and mentoring the sport's youth

Jeremy Johnson

Saving The Falcons: Will they improve or implode?

So what must the Atlanta Falcons do this season to save themselves from owner Arthur Blank feeling compelled to blow up the franchise?

Terence Moore

Kindle Vildor won’t wear Michael Vick’s number, but his dream is within reach

Kindle Vildor, an Atlanta native and former Georgia Southern Eagle, won't let coming from a small-school football program stop him. He wants to make his mark on the NFL.

Chris Vinel

2020 PFF draft position rankings: Running backs

There's always a hidden gem when it comes to running backs in the draft. Who will it be this year?

Malik Brown

Falcons select Edge rusher in latest CBS Sports Mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons add Iowa edge rusher A.J Epenesa in the latest CBS Sports Mock Draft

Christian Crittenden

Terrell Lewis smiles at perfect fit with Falcons

When asked if he has met with the Atlanta Falcons, Terrell Lewis said yes while laughing. He chuckled again after saying he'd be a perfect fit in Atlanta. Lewis compares to former Falcon Vic Beasley.

Chris Vinel

Antoine Winfield Jr. pushes past Pro Bowl father’s legacy

The Atlanta Falcons have needs all over their defense. Should they fill one (or multiple) with the versatile son of a former NFL Pro Bowler?

Chris Vinel

VIDEO: LSU's Kristian Fulton lived in Atlanta during Katrina evacuation, would welcome return as a Falcon

Kristian Fulton comments on where LSU stands with the all-time greatest teams of college football and opens up on his brief stint in Atlanta during Hurricane Katrina evacuation.

Brady Pfister

Report: Falcons not planning to meet with former UGA RB D'Andre Swift at NFL combine

When will the Atlanta Falcons draft another Georgia player?

Dave Holcomb

VIDEO: Instant reaction live from 2020 NFL Combine

Brady and Chris talk defensive backs Antione Winfield Jr. and Kristian Fulton as defensive media availability ends at the 2020 NFL Combine.

Brady Pfister