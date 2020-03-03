With the 2020 NFL Draft less than two months away, mock draft season rolls on as the NFL Combine came to a close Sunday evening. Much anticipation surrounds the Atlanta Falcons, who have three of the first 55 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Expect to see many new mocks out in the coming days with so much new information coming out over the past few days.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah offered up his latest update Monday morning on NFL.com. Jeremiah has the Falcons selecting defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw out of the University of South Carolina. Here is his assessment:

The Falcons need an edge rusher, but I think Kinlaw is too good to pass up.

Kinlaw posted six sacks and six tackles for loss in twelve games as a senior for the Gamecocks in 2019. Kinlaw played 29 games across three seasons for South Carolina, totaling ten sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Kinlaw did nothing to hurt his draft stock at the NFL Combine over the weekend and remains a potential top-10 pick, so if he in fact remains on the board if/when the Falcons select at No. 16, he is definitely someone to consider.

Most, if not all reputable mocks have had Atlanta targeting defense at No. 16 to this point, and this iteration offers nothing different. It's interesting to see a notable source in Jeremiah have Kinlaw still on the board at 16, so perhaps the Falcons will be one of the teams to benefit from teams in front of them falling in love with a quarterback.

Stay tuned as more mock drafts are sure to come out in the near future.