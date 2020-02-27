PFF releases top 10 QB prospects in the 2020 Draft

Matt Ryan isn’t going anywhere.

The Falcons are unlikely to draft a quarterback this year, given the continued reliability of Ryan combined with the recent news that Matt Schaub will return to Atlanta in 2020 as a backup.

Though it may not directly impact the Falcons, this year’s draft class is absolutely stacked with gunslingers with high ceilings and potential to take the NFL by storm in the years to come. Pro Football Focus recently released its top 10 quarterbacks in the draft. Take a look at the list:

Joe Burrow, LSU Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama Justin Herbet, Oregon Jake Fromm, Georgia Jordan Love, Utah State Anthony Gordon, Washington State Jacob Eason, Washingston Josh Love, San Jose State Cole McDonald, Hawaii Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Burrow is a shoe-in for the first overall pick after putting together one of the most impressive season’s in the history of college football in which he threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns while completing a whopping 76.3 percent of his passes on his way to a Heisman Trophy and National Championship.

Tagovailoa would likely be in the running for the first pick if it weren’t for injury concerns, but the Alabama product put together a career for the ages with the Crimson Tide. His accuracy and overall feel for the game is special. If he overcomes his injury, he’ll be a star.

The two names on here for Falcons fans to watch are Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.

Fromm obviously is no stranger to Atlanta fans, but is projected to go early on Day 2. If he’s there, would the Falcons decide to take the former Bulldog, let him learn behind Ryan and plug him in whenever Matty-ice calls it quits? Doubtful, but Thomas Dimitroff did attend weigh-ins for quarterbacks at the Combine. Stranger things have happened.

At ten sits Hurts, a Heisman finalist a year ago after transferring from Alabama to Oklahoma. Under the instruction of offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley, Hurts blew up, throwing for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,298 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Rating Hurts as the tenth best quarterback in the class is disrespectful after the career Hurts put together. He wins everywhere he goes and will not be outworked. If he’s available during the third day of the draft, take him. He’s worth the risk.

Will either of these scenarios happen? Probably not. There are too many pressing needs the Falcons must immediately address, so experimenting with a quarterback isn’t in the forefront of Dimitroff and Arthur Blank’s plans.

But it’s fun to dream, right?