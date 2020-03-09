Friday afternoon, Falcons general manager Travis Dimitroff went on 92.9 The Game to discuss what may lie ahead for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft. With a track record of trading up on draft day, Dimitroff offered a different idea this time around.

"[2020 NFL Draft] is one of those draft situations where, given some of the depth in some of these positions, it does set up the opportunity to potentially move back," said Dimitroff.

"And you know, as long as I've been here, we've not been a real active team moving back. But again, this year may be one of those years that you could truly look at that and obviously acquire a couple more picks in different parts in the draft to use up to pair together to get up, of course, in another round."

Dimitroff added the sentiment that the Falcons will always consider doing what it takes to go after a player they are fond of, but, in this draft, that may not be the most likely path for the Falcons. With holes across the defense, and what should be a strong offense returning, the club does not have the feel of being one player away at the moment, rather multiple pieces.

"I would never count us out because again we're a team that has been active (in past drafts)," said Dimitroff. "I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting action between (picks) 10 and 20."

Dimitroff has traded in the first round five times since taking over the club, each time trading up the board.

"I understand the conversation that's been circulating. I get that," Dimitroff said on his tendency of draft-day aggressiveness. "We did make a big-time move for Julio [Jones] way back when."

It remains to be seen which way the Falcons lean on draft night, but for those fatigued by all of the trading up, maybe this makes you feel a little better about 2020.