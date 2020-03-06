USA Today gives the Falcons secondary help in latest post-combine mock draft

With the NFL combine taking its final course last week, there’s no surprise that you see more and more mock drafts around. The next step is to get to the draft, and we’re just a month away from the event. For now, we must soak our head in predictions on what could possibly happen on draft night.





The combine allowed some players to improve their draft stock, while it also hurt others on the way. Besides maybe the top 5, mock drafts may look different than they did weeks ago.

Things have definitely changed for the Falcons, as USA Today has the them taking Alabama S Xavier McKinney with the 16 pick. Here’s their thoughts on McKinney to Atlanta:

“This team could go in any number of directions. But McKinney might check the "best available player" box at this point and would make sense given Keanu Neal has missed 28 games over the past two seasons and is trying to come back from an Achilles tear. McKinney is smart and talented and could revitalize a unit that's fallen off the last two years.”

McKinney is a talented safety with the ability to play well in coverage and tackle in the open field. He physicality allows him to play in the box as well, something Dan Quinn would appreciate as he’ll be able to put him anywhere on the field.

Mckinney sounds a lot like Keanu Neal, and just like USA Today noted, he’s missed most of the past two seasons with major injuries. There’s no doubt that when Neal is on the field, he can be a game changer. But what if he doesn’t return to that same driving force that was before the injuries?

The Falcons need a lot of help on the defensive line, but help in the secondary is also a close second on the need list. With injuries and a lack of production, the secondary didn’t have a great season. Adding McKinney can that the Falcons improve in that area next season.