Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Jamon Brown

Rashad Milligan

This is it for Jamon Brown.

The Louisville, Kentucky native is entering his sixth NFL season, and according to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, is at risk for being a preseason cut this year. As of Sunday afternoon, Brown has missed three consecutive practices due to dealing with an illness. 

The Falcons originally signed Brown to a three-year, $18.75 million deal in March 2019. The guard previously played for the St. Louis and Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants. 

Brown has dealt with injuries in his one prior season in Atlanta, and he ironically got his first start for the Falcons once a Chris Lindstrom foot injury opened up a spot. Since moving into the starting lineup Sept. 15, 2019, Brown injured his hand, head, knee as well as dealing with an illness in December. He ended up not fielding a snap for the Falcons in the final four games of the season. 

The on-field value the Falcons get from keeping the 26-year-old on the roster is having an experienced lineman who has started 78% of the games he's played in during his career. In 587 snaps last season, he committed five overall penalties on the line- three holding, one false start and one offside call. Brown also recovered a fumble for the Atlanta last season.

The off-field value Brown brings to the team is he's always been an active leader in his community back home in Kentucky. This past summer, he led Black Lives Matters protests and created a relief fund for those impacted by COVID-19.

If Brown makes the regular-season roster for Atlanta this season, his role will likely resemble the one last season of providing dependable depth for the Falcons on the offensive line.

