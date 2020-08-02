Falcon Report
Top Stories
Draft
Films
News

2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Deone Bucannon

Malik Brown

It’s two things that the Falcons showed a huge interest in this offseason.

Former first round picks, and versatile players.

That’s right down Deone Bucannon’s alley, as the Falcons signed the former 2014 first round pick earlier in the offseason.

With the defense being a vocal point for the team, adding a player like Bucannon makes perfect sense for depth at the linebacker position.

2019 Recap

Bucannon has been on three different teams since being drafted in 2014, and two of them in 2019.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, Bucannon’s role was strictly on special teams. That didn’t last for long, as he was cut early in the season.

Just a few weeks later, the Giants signed him for the rest of the year.

Bucannon was able to play a role in their defense and showcase his defensive versatility. With him having the versatility to play linebacker and safety, he could be anywhere on the field.

2020 Preview

The Falcons linebacker core has been bolstered this offseason with the departure of De’Vondre Campbell.

There will be multiple players competing for his spot next to Deion Jones, such as Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker, and LaRoy Reynolds.

Bucannon will be in that mix as well, but he’ll also be able to compete at the safety position if the Falcons feel as if they need extra bodies at that position.

At 6’1 and 211 pounds, he doesn’t offer the same size as most linebackers in the league, but he’s fast and physical enough to play in big nickel packages.

Jones has been the same type of linebacker for the Falcons and has managed to be one of the best in the league at what he does.

You may be losing a lot of beef on your defense if Bucannon and Jones are playing next to each other, but you’ll get two players that both have great sideline to sideline speed.

One of the most underrated things about Bucannon is that he’s only 27, so he still has a lot left in the tank. He may also have a lot to prove after being on multiple teams in such a short time.

If Bucannon is able to perform at high level, this will be a solid low risk, high reward for the Falcons.

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Opinion: The NFL Top 100 List Is Correct

Fans may be upset but the players got the NFL Top 100 right !

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Keanu Neal

Atlanta Falcons 2020 season preview of safety Keanu Neal.

Christian Crittenden

Who Will Give You More Value In Fantasy Football: Julio Jones or Calvin Ridley?

Fantasy Football, who are you taking? Julio Jones in the second round or Calvin Ridley in the fourth?

William B. Carver

What Happens If An Atlanta Falcons Player Opts Out Of 2020 Season

How will COVID-19 impact the Atlanta Falcons?

Dave Holcomb

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! August 1st, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since July 29th!

Christopher Smitherman II

OPINION: Do not fall for this #NFL100 tactic

Debating is fun. It also can be a waste a breath, however. Protect your energy.

Rashad Milligan

Atlanta Falcons 2020 Season Preview: Christian Blake

With limited roster spots and a ton of receivers. Christian Blake will need to outshine his receiving corps teammates in order to secure the final receiver roster spot.

William B. Carver

Vick shows out against the Rams.

Michael Vick does it all against the Rams in his first home playoff game.

Malik Brown

Atlanta Falcons Season Preview 2020: James Carpenter

What will James Carpenter's role be in 2020?

Jeremy Johnson

Atlanta Falcons Place Two Players On Reserve/ COVID-19 list

The most recent additions to the Reserve/ COVID-19 list now make five players for the Atlanta Falcons

Christian Crittenden