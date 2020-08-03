2020 Atlanta Falcons Season Preview: Jordan Miller

Jordan Miller hasn’t had an opportunity to shine yet. The number 172 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft made the news near the end of his rookie season for his suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

Whether he makes the Falcons’ roster or not, Miller has to sit the first three games of the 2020 season. That could be a hampering reality in making his case for a roster spot without preseason games.

Miller is the typical Dan Quinn cornerback. He’s 6'2 with long arms. He played at the University of Washington alongside multiple future NFL Draft selections like Kevin King, Bryon Murphy, Sidney Jones, Taylor Rapp. Marcus Peters and Budda Baker.

The school seems to put solid secondary men in the NFL. Miller hasn’t shown what his value could be on Sundays yet.

He only played 10 games and gathered four tackles in 2019. That could change should he have a solid camp in 2020.

Miller has the advantage of being familiar with the Falcons’ defense, having the dimensions needed to slide into the Falcons’ cornerback slot.

At the very least, Miller will be a player that provides competition to first round pick A.J. Terrell and third-year player Isaiah Oliver in camp.

Should either of those players struggle over the first few weeks Miller could place himself in a unique position to uproot them as the Falcons have made it clear they are trying to push for the postseason. If there’s any year where draft position doesn’t matter and comfort will reign supreme it will be now. COVID-19 ravaged off-season program and Terrell may need some time.

Miller is a younger option to Blidi Wreh-Wilson who the Falcons resigned this offseason as a possible fourth cornerback option.

There is a very healthy competition brewing between Wreh-Wilson and Miller for that fourth spot as camp is in it’s infancy stages.

