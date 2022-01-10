Who Will the Falcons Play Next Season?

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2021 season with one of the easiest schedules in the NFL. The opponents winning percentage of .472 was tied for the fourth-lowest winning percentage in the NFL.

Of course with a 4-12 record last season, part of the NFL's parity engineering is to give the worst teams the easier schedules. It worked in 2021, but how does it shake out in 2022?

There are a few certainties in every schedule. Each team plays a home and home within its division, and it gets matched up with an NFC Division and an AFC Division.

For next season, the NFC South drew the NFC West and the AFC North.

The Falcons also picked up the Chicago Bears, LA Chargers, LA Rams, and the Washington Football Team.

Atlanta only had seven games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2021. They were deemed the home team against the New York Jets in London.

The Falcons will have nine home games in 2022. The Falcons went 0-7 against teams who made the playoffs in 2021. They have seven games next season against teams who made the playoffs in 2021.

Dates for the games will be set in May.

The Falcons 2022 Opponents:

Home:

Arizona Cardinals, 11-6, NFC West*

Carolina Panthers, 5-12, NFC South

Chicago Bears, 6-11, NFC North

Cleveland Browns, 8-9, AFC North

LA Chargers, 9-8, AFC West

New Orleans Saints, 9-8, NFC South

Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-7-1, AFC North*

San Francisco 49ers, 10-7, NFC West*

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4, NFC South*

Away:

Baltimore Ravens, 8-9, AFC North

Carolina Panthers, 5-12, NFC South

Cincinnati Bengals, 10-7, AFC North*

LA Rams, 12-5, NFC West*

New Orleans Saints, 9-8, NFC South

Seattle Seahawks, 7-10, NFC West

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 13-4, NFC South*

Washington Football Team, 7-10, NFC East

*2021 Playoff Team