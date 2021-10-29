Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsPodcastForumSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Falcons GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Climb Above .500 vs. Panthers?

    The Atlanta Falcons look for their third straight win, hosting the spiraling Carolina Panthers in a NFC South Division battle.
    Author:

    The Atlanta Falcons look for their third straight win, hosting the spiraling Carolina Panthers in a NFC South Division battle.  A win would mark a Falcons' winning record for the first time since the end of the 2017 season. 

    While the Panthers are trying to stop a four-game skid, Carolina does have the second- best pass defense in the NFL through Week 7. It'll be a good test for quarterback Matt Ryan, who posted his third 300-yard, two-touchdown game of the season in the Falcons win vs. Miami. 

    The Panthers are still without running back Christian McCaffrey while the Falcons have a relatively small injury report. 

    FUN FACT: Kyle Pitts is the first rookie tight end in the last 50 years to record back-to-back 100-yard games. The Falcons' first-round draft pick out of Florida has 16 catches for 282 yards in Atlanta's last two games. 

    “There’s no blink in his game,” said Ryan about Pitts. “When the game’s on the line or it’s an important situation, he just goes out there and executes the same way he does every other snap.”

    RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (3-3) vs. Carolina Panthers (3-4)

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16561508_168388359_lowres (1)
    Play

    Falcons GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Climb Above .500 vs. Panthers?

    The Atlanta Falcons look for their third-straight win, hosing the spiraling Carolina Panthers in a NFC South Division battle.

    42 seconds ago
    Dean Pees Rips Atlanta Reporter
    Play

    Falcons' DC Dean Pees Rips Reporter on 'Pressure'

    Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was visibly frustrated when asked about generating more pressure on the quarterback.

    2 hours ago
    Matt Ryan Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 2
    Play

    B/R's 'Best Case Scenario' for the Atlanta Falcons is Dire

    Bleacher Report unimpressed with Falcons 3-3 start.

    3 hours ago

    ODDS: The Falcons are 3-point favorites on FanDuel vs. the Carolina Panthers. The over/under is 46.5 total points.

    BETTING TREND: This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

    GAME TIME Sunday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m.

    LOCATION: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

    TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

    THE FINAL WORD Coach Arthur Smith on Ryan: 

    "He's a special player. I personally think he's criminally underrated if you look at his career here in the National Football League."

    USATSI_16561508_168388359_lowres (1)
    News

    Falcons GAMEDAY: Can Atlanta Climb Above .500 vs. Panthers?

    42 seconds ago
    Dean Pees Rips Atlanta Reporter
    News

    Falcons' DC Dean Pees Rips Reporter on 'Pressure'

    2 hours ago
    Matt Ryan Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports 2
    News

    B/R's 'Best Case Scenario' for the Atlanta Falcons is Dire

    3 hours ago
    Sam Darnold
    News

    LISTEN: Will Panthers QB Sam Darnold Bounce Back vs. Falcons?

    19 hours ago
    AJ-Terrell-Dale-Zanine-USA-
    News

    Falcons Injury Update: Good News on Key Player

    19 hours ago
    Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers
    News

    Panthers at Falcons: How to Watch (Another Win?)

    Oct 28, 2021
    Matt Ryan Laughs Remembering Asante Samuel and best Cornerbacks
    News

    Ryan Reveals: Best CBs He's Ever Faced

    Oct 28, 2021
    Hayden Hurst
    News

    Falcons 'Sellers' at NFL Trade Deadline?

    Oct 27, 2021