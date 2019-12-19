FalconMaven
WATCH: Falcons receive one final shot at beating AFC team in 2019

Dave Holcomb

It's been a weird season for the Atlanta Falcons. While they sustained losses to the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals, they beat the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. It's possible that at the end of the season, the Falcons can lay claim to handing three division winners a loss.

They also own a better road record of 3-4 than home mark (2-5) heading into Week 16. That's not all that common among teams with losing records.

But the weirdest fact about the Falcons recent history under Dan Quinn is their record against the AFC. Since the beginning of 2016, the Falcons have played every AFC team except the Jacksonville Jaguars, who the team will face this Sunday, and against AFC opponents since 2016, the Falcons are 3-13.

Including Super Bowl LI, Atlanta has lost 13 of the last 14 against AFC opponents. That poor record spans back to Oct. 2016 and the only win came against the New York Jets two years ago.

Since that win, the Falcons have lost seven straight versus the AFC.

With the only repeat opponent being the New England Patriots, it's hard to figure out how the Falcons continue to do so poorly against the AFC. The only thing each AFC team has in common is its unfamiliarity to NFC foes.

Perhaps the poor record is an indication of how well Quinn and his coaching staff have prepared for the foes the team faces far less often. That's about the only conclusion that can be drawn from this bizarre record versus AFC opponents.

Quinn and the Falcons would obviously like to put an end to this unusual losing streak Sunday versus the Jaguars. Despite a big win last weekend, Quinn's job might just depend on it.

