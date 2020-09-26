SI.com
Falcon Report
HomeDraftFilmsNewsFlyFalcon+
Search

Falcons Place A.J. Terrell On Reserve/Covid-19 List

Christian Crittenden

The Atlanta Falcons have become the first team to have a player miss a game to COVID-19 during the 2020 regular season. The team announced on Saturday that they have placed rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status outside of their roster status. Teams are also not allowed to announce whether or not a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine. 

As Adam Schefter states on Twitter, The Falcons were notified of Terrell’s test results on Saturday from a test that he took on Friday morning. League protocols require the Falcons to begin immediate contact tracing. So far, the Falcons have not received any other negative tests. 

Terrell has played in two games so far this season, recording 11 tackles and one quarterback hit. 

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. They have also promoted cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall to the active roster for the game. 

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad this season as insurance in case a player is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons were already thin in the secondary prior to the news. Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield will both miss the game due to injury. Safety Damontae Kazee was limited in practice this week with a hip injury. 

Other Ways To Follow Us

Join the Falcon Report Community!

Subscribe to the Dirty Birds Podcast! Available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio

Follow us on Twitter & Instagram!

Like and Follow Falcon Report on Facebook

THANKS FOR READING FALCON REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears Game Predictions

What are your game predictions as Atlanta Falcons host the Chicago Bears on Sunday?

Malik Brown

How The Falcons Can Save Their Season

In order to salvage this season and possibly Quinn’s job, the Falcons must make the playoffs.

William B. Carver

Atlanta's Falcon Report News Update! September 26th, 2020

Here's all the Atlanta Falcons news you missed since Wednesday, September 23rd! Check it out!

Christopher Smitherman II

Dad, Demi & First Downs: The Debacle In Dallas

After a devastating loss in Dallas, the Atlanta Falcons look ahead to the Chicago Bears

William B. Carver

by

Ann L

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report, Week 3: Julio Jones Still Questionable, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen to Miss Sunday's Game vs. Bears

Zach Hood

How Does The Atlanta Falcons' Secondary Match Up Against The Chicago Bears Receivers?

The Atlanta Falcons secondary will have to go up against the Chicago Bears receivers this week. Who has the advantage?

Malik Brown

Is Hayden Hurst a Good Fantasy Option vs. the Bears?

What should fantasy owners expect from Hayden Hurst in Week 3?

Dave Holcomb

Matt Ryan Provides Update On Black Community Fundraiser

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has not allowed the season to slow down the progress he made over the summer.

Rashad Milligan

A.J. Terrell Cracks PFF's Week 2 'Rookie Studs' List

Rookie cornerback and 2020 first round draft pick A.J. Terrell out of Clemson was remarkably better vs. the Cowboys compared to his Week 1 struggles vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

Zach Hood

Birds Of A Feather: The Atlanta Falcons Fan Show for September 22nd, 2020

After the Dallas Cowboys fiasco, Falcons fans talk about how the Atlanta Falcons are going to perform against the Bears in game 3 of the 2020 season.

William B. Carver