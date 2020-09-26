The Atlanta Falcons have become the first team to have a player miss a game to COVID-19 during the 2020 regular season. The team announced on Saturday that they have placed rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Teams are not allowed to comment on a player’s medical status outside of their roster status. Teams are also not allowed to announce whether or not a player has tested positive for COVID-19 or is in quarantine.

As Adam Schefter states on Twitter, The Falcons were notified of Terrell’s test results on Saturday from a test that he took on Friday morning. League protocols require the Falcons to begin immediate contact tracing. So far, the Falcons have not received any other negative tests.

Terrell has played in two games so far this season, recording 11 tackles and one quarterback hit.

In a corresponding move, the Falcons have promoted linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster. They have also promoted cornerbacks Delrick Abrams Jr. and Tyler Hall to the active roster for the game.

Teams are allowed to carry 16 players on the practice squad this season as insurance in case a player is placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Falcons were already thin in the secondary prior to the news. Ricardo Allen and Kendall Sheffield will both miss the game due to injury. Safety Damontae Kazee was limited in practice this week with a hip injury.

