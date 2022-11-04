Falcons Injury Report: CB A.J. Terrell Misses Practice; Will He Play Sunday vs. Chargers?

The Atlanta Falcons could've used a bye this week, as they are still dealing with a banged-up roster. And to this point, no position group has suffered more than the secondary.

Isaiah Oliver, Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell, all three of Atlanta's top cornerbacks, have dealt with injuries over the weeks. Oliver is back from injury, but Hayward will miss significant time after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and Terrell's status is still in doubt.

Terrell missed last week's 37-33 win over the Carolina Panthers due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the Week 6 win over the San Francisco 49ers before reinjuring the following week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Terrell missed practice Thursday for the second straight time this week, leaving his availability for Sunday's 1 p.m. kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers in question.

With the piling up of injuries at cornerback, the Falcons made a deal ahead of the NFL trade deadline Tuesday, bringing in veteran corner Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick.

Even though there is a lot of bad news in the injury department on the defensive side of the ball, there is optimism on the offense.

Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returning from a stint on the injury reserve. Patterson missed the last four games after undergoing minor knee surgery after a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 4.

The Falcons and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

