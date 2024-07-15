Falcon Report

Atlanta Falcons Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule

Training camp is now just over a week away for the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniel Flick

The Atlanta Falcons have announced their 2024 training camp schedule.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will report to Flowery Branch for the start of training camp July 24, tied with three others for the latest arrival date in the NFL.

The Falcons will officially begin training camp practices July 25, they announced in a press release Monday. Here's a look at Atlanta's full schedule, with practices and preseason games included, in the lead-up to the start of the regular season ...

July 25 – 9:30 a.m.

July 26 – 9:30 a.m. 

July 27 – 6 p.m. at Seckinger High School 

July 28 – 9:30 a.m. 

July 30 – 9:30 a.m. 

July 31 – 9:30 a.m. 

Aug. 2 – 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium 

Aug. 5 – 9:30 a.m. 

Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 9 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 1 at Miami Dolphins

Aug. 12 – 9:30 a.m. 

Aug. 14 – 9:30 a.m.

Aug. 15 – 9:30 a.m. 

Aug. 17 12 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 2 at Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 19 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 21 – 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 23 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 27 Rosters trimmed to 53 players

Aug. 28 – 1:15 p.m.

As opposed to years past, the Falcons won't be hosting fans at IBM Performance Field due to ongoing construction. Fans will be welcomed back in 2025.

Still, Atlanta has two off-site practices open for fans, one July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., and the other Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets, which are $5, are available for purchase HERE.

Daniel Flick is an accredited NFL writer for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Daniel has provided boots-on-ground coverage at the NFL Combine and from the Atlanta Falcons' headquarters, among other destinations, and contributed to the annual Lindy's Sports Magazine ahead of the 2023 offseason. Daniel is a co-host on the 404TheFalcon podcast and previously wrote for the Around the Block Network and Georgia Sports Hospitality Media.

