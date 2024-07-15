Atlanta Falcons Announce 2024 Training Camp Schedule
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons will report to Flowery Branch for the start of training camp July 24, tied with three others for the latest arrival date in the NFL.
The Falcons will officially begin training camp practices July 25, they announced in a press release Monday. Here's a look at Atlanta's full schedule, with practices and preseason games included, in the lead-up to the start of the regular season ...
July 25 – 9:30 a.m.
July 26 – 9:30 a.m.
July 27 – 6 p.m. at Seckinger High School
July 28 – 9:30 a.m.
July 30 – 9:30 a.m.
July 31 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 2 – 6 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 5 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 6 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 7 – 10 a.m. | Joint Practices at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 9 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 1 at Miami Dolphins
Aug. 12 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 14 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 15 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 17 – 12 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 2 at Baltimore Ravens
Aug. 19 – 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 21 – 1:15 p.m.
Aug. 23 – 7 p.m. | Preseason Game No. 3 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Aug. 27 – Rosters trimmed to 53 players
Aug. 28 – 1:15 p.m.
As opposed to years past, the Falcons won't be hosting fans at IBM Performance Field due to ongoing construction. Fans will be welcomed back in 2025.
Still, Atlanta has two off-site practices open for fans, one July 27 at Seckinger High School in Buford, Ga., and the other Aug. 2 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets, which are $5, are available for purchase HERE.