NFL Betting Odds: Falcons Favored vs. Cardinals?

Will the Atlanta Falcons snap their four-game losing streak against the Arizona Cardinals?

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to break a four-game losing streak that knocked them out of playoff contention on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to SI Sportsbook, the Falcons are favored to win against the Cardinals (4-11). Atlanta is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in a game where the over/under is set for 42 points.

The Cardinals are also riding a losing streak heading into Sunday with five straight defeats. They will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who suffered a torn ACL earlier this month. In his place, Colt McCoy will be under center after he missed last week's 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

As for the Falcons, rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will be making his third career start. Despite being winless as QB1 in Atlanta, his second start against the Baltimore Ravens looked to be an improvement from his first.

Ridder completed 22 of his 33 passes for 218 yards in the 17-9 loss to the Ravens. That 218 yards passing was the most passing yards for the Falcons since the 37-34 overtime win against the Carolina Panthers.

Ridder and the Falcons will meet the Cardinals on New Year's Day, with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

