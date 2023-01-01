The Atlanta Falcons strung together perhaps their finest three-play sequence of the season late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta Falcons, trailing 10-7, needed energy late in the first half of Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals and received it from a collective effort from all three units.

After Atlanta's offense was stopped on 4th and 2 inside Arizona's 10-yard line, its defense rose to the occasion, forcing a quick three-and-out led by cornerbacks Isaiah Oliver and Darren Hall.

The Falcons offense appeared poised to get an opportunity at a two-minute drill, but the special teams unit had different plans, as safety Richie Grant came flying through to block Andy Lee's punt.

After a pass on 4th and 2, the Falcons chose to keep it on the ground ... and were immediately rewarded with a touchdown, as veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson found paydirt from five yards out.

It was Atlanta's second blocked punt this season, its first coming in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams, while Patterson's touchdown run marked the seventh of his campaign.

In the span of three snaps, the Falcons defense, special teams and offense all made big plays, forming one of the most balanced stretches imaginable.

But even with that sequence, Atlanta holds a narrow 14-13 halftime lead over Arizona, searching to snap a four-game losing streak ... and could certainly use a second half filled with plays from all three phases.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

