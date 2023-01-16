Follow along with Falcon Report as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL

JAN 15 FALCONS ASSISTANT COACH TAKES COLLEGE JOB

Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant Nick Edwards has accepted the job offer to become the Washington State Cougars' receivers coach, according to The Athletic.

Edwards joined the Falcons in March of 2022 after being the offensive coordinator at Cal Poly. Prior to that, he was the receivers coach at Eastern Washington, working with NFL wideouts Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne, among others, before making a stop at the University of California-Berkeley.

Now, Edwards is back to the college ranks - and the Falcons appear to have another job to fill.

JAN 14 WILD CARD SATURDAY BRINGS DRAMA

The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang Saturday.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun had a game-high 13 tackles.

The 49ers will host the highest-remaining NFC playoff team, while the Jaguars await their opponent based off tomorrow's results.

JAN 9 FALCONS NAME NEW PRESIDENT

There's a new president in the building!

According to NFL Network, the Falcons have named Greg Beadles their new president after 28 years with the organization.

The previous president, Rich McKay, will remain CEO and oversee football operations.

JAN 7 FOYE OLUOKUN MAKES PLAYOFFS

The Atlanta Falcons may not be in the playoffs this year, but a familiar face will be.

After the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans Saturday night, linebacker Foye Oluokun punched his ticket to the playoffs. He started every game for the Jaguars this season and recorded 184 tackles this season.

Oluokun played for Atlanta from 2018-21, and now makes his first playoff appearance.

JAN 5 HAMLIN AWAKE

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is no longer in a coma, awake and showing more signs of improvement, according to teammate Kaiir Elam.

Hamlin has been in the hospital since Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest in the MNF game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

JAN 3 FALCONS SIGN CB JOHN REID TO PRACTICE SQUAD

The Atlanta Falcons have signed cornerback John Reid to their practice squad ahead of a Week 18 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Reid was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft but was traded to the Seattle Seahawks after his rookie season.

The 26-year-old Reid spent 2021 with Seattle and remained there into 2022 before being waived in October ... eventually being picked up by the Falcons.

Reid was signed off Atlanta's practice squad by the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 6, but now finds himself back in the same spot after being waived by the Titans last Friday.

A former Penn State Nittany Lion, Reid will likely be given a chance to sign a future's contract this offseason and fight for a roster spot during OTAs and training camp.

JAN 3 MNF GAME SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY

The NFL released a statement Tuesday afternoon in regards to the continuation of the Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals game.

All Week 18 games will currently be played as scheduled.

JAN 2 MNF PAUSED AFTER SCARY FALL

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are currently suspending play after one of the scariest moments in NFL history.

Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

There is no timetable for when the game will return to action.

JAN 2 BUCS VS. FALCONS TIME REVEALED

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Atlanta Falcons in the regular season finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

With a game on the east coast and no playoff implications surrounding the game, it comes as no surprise that the Falcons and Bucs play in the early window.

The Sunday Night Football matchup features the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.