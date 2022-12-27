Despite the 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Atlanta Falcons have risen in the power rankings.

The Atlanta Falcons' season is ultimately all but over after the 17-9 loss on Christmas Eve, Saturday, which knocked them out of playoff contention. However, despite the loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the future of the Falcons looks to be bright.

In the latest NFL Power Rankings from Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr, the Falcons moved up from 29th to 27th.

"Desmond Ridder was efficient in spurts but didn't have the kind of corresponding running game he'd need for a victory." Orr wrote. "The Falcons are worth keeping an eye on next year, but for now, have lost sight of the division."

Falcons rookie quarterback Ridder showed improvement in his second career start, completing 22 of 33 passes for 218 yards.

The Falcons will have many questions entering the offseason. Atlanta could build its offense around three rookies -- Ridder, running back Tyler Allgeier and wide receiver Drake London.

Ridder and London have started to show good rapport in their two starts together. London, a first-round pick, has 14 receptions for 166 yards with the rookie signal-caller. Allgeier has proven to be a hidden gem. The fifth-round selection from BYU is closing in on 1,000 yards rushing with 817 to lead the team.

But before the Falcons can look forward to the future, they face the Arizona Cardinals on New Year's Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

