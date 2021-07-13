Falcons in Free Agency: Our 3 To Replace Barkevious Mingo

With Mingo out of the Falcons' picture, who could take his place?

After the Falcons terminated Barkevious Mingo's contract following his arrest Thursday for alleged "indecency," the team now has an open roster spot ahead of training camp.

Mingo spent eight seasons bouncing around the league but missed just two games in his career, meaning the Falcons were likely expecting some level of contribution from the edge rusher and former first-round pick.

With this gap in the rotation, here are three potential replacements that the Falcons should inquire about.

Bruce Irvin

Irvin spent the second half of the 2018 season in Atlanta, his hometown, and played in eight games, recording just 3.5 sacks and 13 tackles.

Irvin, 33, is looking for another NFL home again and while his best NFL days may be behind him, he has potential to contribute at a high level. In 2019, Irvin started 12 games, notching 8.5 sacks.

Irvin did not play much in 2020 after tearing his ACL in Week 2 but is nearly healed from his injury and could return by the start of the regular season.

You don't need to ask much from Irvin, but adding an established veteran that is familiar with the area and some personnel in the locker room could be a welcomed addition for the defense.

Melvin Ingram

Ingram fits a very similar type to that of Bruce Irvin, but Ingram is likely the more talented player in 2021.

Knee injuries limited Ingram to just seven games in 2020, the final of his nine seasons with the Chargers.

Ingram still has gas in the tank, and Atlanta could be the truck stop he's looking for to refuel.

Ingram made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019. During that season, he recorded seven sacks, a fumble recovery and an interception.

Ingram might be more equipped as a defensive end, but can bounce between the line and the linebacker position.

The only pro that Ingram does not have is the fact that he's familiar with the team, but with a brand new system and coaching staff, that might not play as large of a role.

Kamalei Correa

While Correa might not have the name recognition that Irvin and Ingram bring, he might be the best fit of the three to replace Mingo in Atlanta.

Correa was drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, whose defense was coordinated by current Falcons top defensive boss Dean Pees.

When Pees left Baltimore to join Mike Vrabel's staff in Tennessee, the Titans traded for Correa later that summer.

Correa is known primarily as a special teams guy, but has also shined on the defensive side of the ball. Mingo played mostly special teams last season in Chicago, which could have alluded to his potential role with Atlanta and could foreshadow what the Falcons are specifically looking for.

Correa's best season of his career came in 2019 when he recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and a fumble recovery. After the 2019 season, Pees retired and Correa's production slipped, which prompted the Titans to trade him to the Jaguars.

Correa started six games for the Jags before leaving the team for personal reasons.

This offseason, Correa has bounced from Jacksonville to Kansas City to free agency, and Atlanta offers him some familiarity with the coach that drafted him.