Will Kyle Pitts Crack Top 10 All-Time Falcons' Tight Ends?

Lofty NFL Draft Expectations Are That Pitts Will Wind Up Atop the Best to Play the Position in Atlanta

Kyle Pitts has the skill set to amp our imagination. Size. Speed. Hands. Alien athleticism. But will the Atlanta Falcons' top draft pick have the productivity and longevity to rank among - even, perhaps, atop - the best tight ends in franchise history?

He'd better. Right?

Though their defense needs help at every level, the Falcons took the Florida freak with the fourth overall pick in April's NFL Draft. Already counted on as a major weapon for aging quarterback Matt Ryan, Pitts' role expanded and his importance further increased with the trading of future Hall-of-Fame receiver Julio Jones in June.

A perfect storm is percolating for Pitts to be a candidate for Rookie of the Year and the Falcons' most potent tight end since Tony Gonzalez. But will the highest-drafted tight end in team history (bettering Junior Miller at No. 7 in 1980) ultimately crack the team's all-time Top 10 at the position?

To do so, he'll have to nudge out ...

10. Brian Kozlowski, 1997-2003 - Blocking specialist was good for one touchdown catch (7) per season (7).

9. Ray Ogden, 1967-68 - Quarterback Randy Johnson's security blanket caught 44 passes over two seasons.

8. Jacob Tamme, 2015-16 - 81 receptions in only 23 games.

7. Arthur Cox, 1983-87 - Falcons thought he was Pitts long before Pitts.

6. O.J. Santiago, 1997-99 - Falcons thought he was Pitts long before Pitts. Wait ...

5. Junior Miller, 1980-83 - Two-time Pro Bowl selection held the franchise record for TDs by a rookie until Calvin Ridley caught 10 in 2018.

4. Austin Hooper, 2016-19 - Caught 10 TDs and made two Pro Bowls before bolting for the Browns in free agency.

3. Jim Mitchell, 1969-79 - 155 games by far the most by a Falcons' tight end

2. Algie Crumpler, 2001-07 - Made four consecutive Pro Bowls and caught 35 TDs.

1. Tony Gonzalez, 2009-2013 - Played at an elite level in Atlanta during the last five years of his Hall-of-Fame, 17-year career, being named All-Pro in 2012.