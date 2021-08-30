Falcons' Biggest Question Heading Into Season?

We can debate the Atlanta Falcons' battle for QB No. 2 until we're blue in the face. Josh Rosen balled out in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's preseason finale and did what Feleipe Franks and A.J. McCarron couldn't — find the end zone.

But which one of the quarterbacks has earned the job as Matt Ryan's backup?

The best-case scenario is that Ryan remains healthy and Rosen or Franks doesn't have to play a snap this season. That alone makes the backup QB position less of a question and more of a luxury.

READ MORE: Rosen Shines in Falcons' Loss to Browns

In Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, another question arose. This one, unlike the battle for the reps behind Ryan, will likely linger all season.

A.J. Terrell is going to be the top cornerback for defensive coordinator Dean Pees' secondary. Who is playing the opposite side?

By default, Terrell comes in as the team's No. 1. He's entering Year 2 of his career and has grown in coverage under the new scheme. Maybe Pees and head coach Arthur Smith were hopeful in former starters Kendall Sheffield and Isaiah Oliver turning things around. But after three preseason games and six weeks of training camp, they - nor the other new contenders - made no real push to earn playing time.

Chris Williamson, a former starter for the New York Giants, was beaten on a 22-yard touchdown to KhaDarel Hodge from Browns' QB Baker Mayfield in the first quarter. The play was a simple out route with little movement at the line of scrimmage. Williamson was a tad late with his footwork, allowing Hodge to beat him to the pylon and pick up the score. On top of that, Williamson was flagged with a pass interference, allowing backup quarterback Case Keenum to put Cleveland in scoring position for a 57-yard missed field goal from Chase McLaughlin.

But he wasn't the only defensive back that struggled.

Fabian Moreau did little in his two drives on the field, while Oliver was credited with two pass deflections on bad throws. Sheffield, the team's No. 3 cornerback, has been out with an injury and did not play on Sunday evening.

So, what does Atlanta do?

READ MORE: Falcons Help Brees Deliver Hurricane Ida Message to New Orleans

Cornerback remained a pivotal need for the Falcons this offseason after finishing with the league's worst secondary in 2020. Although Pees added safeties Duron Harmon, Erik Harris and drafted rookie Richie Grant, there's still an emphasis for improvement.

In the NFC South, most teams have a wide receiver tandem for Atlanta to face, with even a trio forming in one city. The New Orleans Saints hope to have Michael Thomas paired alongside 2021 preseason breakout star Marquez Callaway come midseason.

The Carolina Panthers nearly had two 1,000-yard targets in D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson with inconsistent QB play. They also added vertical option Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second round last April.

As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin are the tip of the iceberg. Atlanta must also prepare for Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson and rookie speedster Jaelon Darden out of North Texas.

Moreau's veteranship likely earns him first-team reps, but is that enough? The same goes for either Sheffield and Oliver in the slot — and area where both might find some stability entering 2021.

In a division where wide receiver play is stronger, the secondary cornerbacks did little against Cleveland to prove they can handle first-team reps. The worst thing? Two of them have to take the field Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and the next 16 weeks after.