Falcons' Bijan Robinson Hits Career Milestones at Raiders
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson enjoyed a productive Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, one in which he set a few important milestones.
Robinson eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark late in the first quarter, his first 1,000-yard season as a professional. Atlanta's last rusher to break the 1,000-yard mark was Tyler Allgeier in 2022.
With his stout night, Robinson surpassed Erric Pegram and Jerious Norwood on the all-time rushing list, moving into 17th place while eclipsing the 2,000-yard mark in his career.
But Robinson didn't stop there.
The 22-year-old entered Monday needing just 85 scrimmage yards to eclipse the 1,463 he reached as a rookie in 2023, and he blew past that late in the third quarter.
Robinson's primetime performance is merely the next step in his loud breakout season, during which he's emerged as Atlanta's most consistent playmaker and one of the NFL's top young runners.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has often praised Robinson's leadership and growth as a blocker, and the 2023 first-round pick's overall ascent received statistical validation Monday night.
"Bijan is an absolutely fabulous player that is fun to work with every single week," Morris said Dec. 9. "It is without a doubt the mindset we had going into it, talking about the Christian McCaffrey type role, and he's gone out and been able to do a lot of those things.
"He's done even more than I had for his expectations when it comes to pass pro, when it comes to some of the toughness that he brings to our table and the mindset that he brings to our team."
Now, Robinson is a 1,000-yard rusher.
"He's a wonderful player, and I'm so happy to be able to coach him, have the opportunity to coach him," Morris said. "I’m blessed.”