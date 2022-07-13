Skip to main content

Atlanta Falcons BREAKING: Arnold Ebiketie Signs Rookie Contract; What's Next?

Ebiketie's rookie deal figures to have a total value of $9.69 million.

The Atlanta Falcons have signed their second-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, pass-rusher Arnold Ebiketie. And now comes the next step: How quickly can he threaten to be the team's best pass-rusher?

Ebiketie was a standout at the Senior Bowl and made a massive fan out of Director Jim Nagy.

"[He's an] athletic every-down OLB who could start right away," Nagy tweeted. "Immediately adds much-needed pass rush."

Indeed, we've suggested that he might end up being Atlanta's top guy in that category.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
Play

Should Falcons Trade for Browns RB? - PFF

D'Ernest Johnson shined when given a chance in Cleveland last season.

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
2 hours ago
e34dscaz25vsljhdbw7y
Play

Falcons UDFA 'Surprise Standout' Could Force His Way to 53-Man Roster

An undrafted rookie has made a positive impression early.

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Defensive Player of the Year
Play

2021 NFL Redraft: Falcons Get Dallas Cowboys Defensive Superstar

Despite the Atlanta Falcons drafting an offensive star in Kyle Pitts, PFF has them taking an elite defender in their 2021 NFL Draft redo.

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
23 hours ago

The Falcons had to pay to acquire Ebiketie, trading up five spots with the New York Giants from 43 to 38 while also throwing in No. 114 to select the Penn State defensive end.

Ebiketie, 23, stands 6-2 and weighs 250 pounds hailing from Yaounde, Cameroon. He started his collegiate career playing three seasons with the Temple Owls before transferring to Penn State ahead of the 2021 season.

In 2021, he had his best season to date with the Nittany Lions. Ebiketie recorded 62 tackles, 18 for loss and 9.5 sacks.

Those sacks will come in handy for the Falcons, considering the team placed dead last in the league last year in sacks with just 18 in 17 games. The next-worst team recorded 29 sacks, 11 more than the Falcons.

Ebiketie's rookie deal figures to have a total value of $9.69 million. And if this works out? He can be a bargain - right now.

LWBEKCMIKRBJ3AKCRPTRTBWYQU
News

Should Falcons Trade for Browns RB? - PFF

By Daniel Flick2 hours ago
e34dscaz25vsljhdbw7y
News

Falcons UDFA 'Surprise Standout' Could Force His Way to 53-Man Roster

By Daniel Flick3 hours ago
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys Defensive Player of the Year
News

2021 NFL Redraft: Falcons Get Dallas Cowboys Defensive Superstar

By Arnav Sharma23 hours ago
USATSI_18360203
News

Arnold Ebiketie Prediction: Could Rookie Lead Falcons in Sacks?

By Cole ThompsonJul 12, 2022
Deion Jones
News

What Should Falcons Do with LB Deion Jones?

By Daniel FlickJul 12, 2022
ridder mariota
News

NFL Top 10 QB List: Falcons Have a Future Goal

By Richie WhittJul 12, 2022
Kyle Pitts vs Dolphins Unicorn
News

Fantasy Football: Can Falcons Star Kyle Pitts Become TE1?

By Jeremy BrenerJul 12, 2022
usa_today_18271760.0
News

Who's Falcons' Most Exciting Offseason Addition?

By Daniel FlickJul 11, 2022