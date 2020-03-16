Things are getting spicy in the Tom Brady sweepstakes.

On March 13, it was reported that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were all in on trying to sign Brady. If it meant giving him more money, or bringing in players that he wanted, they would do it all. The only thing standing in Tampa Bay's way were the other teams trying to lure him.

Fast forward to March 15, and it looks it might come down to the Bucs and the Patriots for the final showdown of Brady according to Chris Simms.

Simms reported that the San Francisco 49ers were out of the sweepstakes, as they’re rolling with Jimmy Garoppolo next season. The other team that was interested in Brady were the Tennessee Titans, but early Sunday afternoon it was reported they were focused on re-signing Ryan Tannehill. Hours after the report, Tannehill and the Titans agreed on a deal.

That meant it came down to just two teams: the Bucs and Pats.

Brady’s been in New England since he was drafted. He has won multiple championships with the franchise, and he has the most familiarity with the system. What steers him away could be the money, and how the season went for them this past year. In 2019, the Patroits were 15th in the league for total yards on offense.

That’s where the Bucs can sweep him off his feet.

The Bucs have a top-5 receiver in Mike Evans, and an up-and-coming receiver in Chris Godwin who had a breakout season in 2019. Both players showed that they can make big plays with the ball in their hand, and that could make Brady lick his chops off that alone.

The ability for him to call the shots on offense could also make him interested. Bruce Arians has shown that he is a coach of freedom, and that usually brings good results.

One thing that may keep Brady away is how tough it may be to win in the NFC South, and in the entire conference. Brady and the Patriots have been flying through the AFC for many years. The AFC East consists of the Jets and Dolphins, which has historically been proven to be easy sledding for the Patriots.

On the other hand, the NFC South consists of the Saints and Falcons. The Panthers could even be a sleeper this year, depending on how Cam Newton plays.

There are many things Brady will consider, and he’ll take however long it must to make the right decision. The teams trying to sign him will be patient as well, but who wouldn’t be for Tom Brady?

Free agency begins on March 18, but players can start agreeing to deals today.