The Falcon Report
Top Stories
News
Films
Draft

Panthers are giving Cam Newton permission to seek trade, or at least that's how they phrased it

Malik Brown

Earlier in the offseason, there were talks that Cam Newton may be on the trade block with the numerous moves the Carolina Panthers were making.

Weeks later it was announced that Newton would be the starting quarterback during the upcoming season.

And here we are today, back at square one.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have given Newton permission to seek a trade. General manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his agent to discuss the future, and it looks like the quarterback is not in those plans.

It seems Newton wasn’t the bad guy the Panthers painted him out to be in their statement. He fought back on those statements made by the team and said that they forced him to seek a trade.

The last couple of seasons have not been the best for Newton. Shoulder and foot injuries that only allowed him to play 2 games in 2019. The drop off in accuracy on his throws have taken a toll as well throughout the years. Newton may just have to re-invent his game if he wants regain effectiveness as an NFL signal-caller.

When Newton was healthy, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He won MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. If it’s any of that left in him, a team will be sure to trade for him.

One possible destination could be the Chargers, as Phillips Rivers has moved on and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Redskins, Bears and Patriots are among other teams potentially in the market for a veteran QB.

With the Panthers signing Teddy Bridgewater hours after their statement, at this point it’s not a matter of if Newton is moved, but when.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

VIDEO: Saving the Falcons: OK, let's try again

This wasn't the best of weeks for the Atlanta Falcons. First, they began with virtually no room under the NFL salary cap that was $88 million. Then, courtesy of the players approving the new collective bargaining agreement Sunday, the salary cap increased by $10 million. Then on Monday, the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, the Falcons began whacking folks, including cornerback Desmond Trufant and running back Devonta Freeman. After losing Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper in free agency to the Cleveland Browns, they sent two picks in this year's NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens for tight end Hayden Hurst and a pick in this year's draft. It's just that the rest of the NFC South didn't exactly get worse.

Terence Moore

How Brady heading south impacts the Falcons

How will the Falcons fare with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay?

Malik Brown

VIDEO: Dad, Demi, and First Downs

In this edition of Dad, Demi and First Downs, you'll hear about the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft and what type of impact that may have on the Atlanta Falcons. William Brandon (dad) and Demi (Demi) give a report on the remarks made recently by Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff to Atlanta radio station 92.9 The Game.

William B. Carver

by

KHollis3

Brian Hill receives original-round tender from Atlanta

One day after cutting Devonta Freeman, the Atlanta Falcons are trying to keep their other running backs around. They placed a tender on restricted free agent Brian Hill, who could battle for the starting job this summer.

Chris Vinel

What will Hayden Hurst bring to the Falcons?

Monday, the Falcons traded a 2020 second-round pick (the No. 55 pick acquired from New England in the Mohamed Sanu trade) and their own 2020 fifth-rounder for Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst and Baltimore's 2020 fourth-round selection.

Zach Hood

by

ScottKennedy

Vic Beasley has found a new home.

Vic Beasley has found a new home with the Tennessee Titans

Malik Brown

Matt Ryan donates $100,000 to Atlanta charities in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan took $100,000 out of his pocket to assist those affected by the coronavirus in Atlanta.

Brady Pfister

VIDEO: First day of legal tampering period review

A video review of the first day of legal tampering for the new NFL league year

Rashad Milligan

NFL draft to continue as planned despite coronavirus

What changes are coming to the 2020 NFL Draft?

Dave Holcomb

Report: Browns to make Hooper NFL’s highest paid tight end

The market has been tested.

Jeremy Johnson