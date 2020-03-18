Earlier in the offseason, there were talks that Cam Newton may be on the trade block with the numerous moves the Carolina Panthers were making.

Weeks later it was announced that Newton would be the starting quarterback during the upcoming season.

And here we are today, back at square one.

The Panthers announced on Tuesday that they have given Newton permission to seek a trade. General manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his agent to discuss the future, and it looks like the quarterback is not in those plans.

It seems Newton wasn’t the bad guy the Panthers painted him out to be in their statement. He fought back on those statements made by the team and said that they forced him to seek a trade.

The last couple of seasons have not been the best for Newton. Shoulder and foot injuries that only allowed him to play 2 games in 2019. The drop off in accuracy on his throws have taken a toll as well throughout the years. Newton may just have to re-invent his game if he wants regain effectiveness as an NFL signal-caller.

When Newton was healthy, he was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He won MVP in 2015 and led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance. If it’s any of that left in him, a team will be sure to trade for him.

One possible destination could be the Chargers, as Phillips Rivers has moved on and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. The Redskins, Bears and Patriots are among other teams potentially in the market for a veteran QB.

With the Panthers signing Teddy Bridgewater hours after their statement, at this point it’s not a matter of if Newton is moved, but when.