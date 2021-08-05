Atlanta Falcons Camp Highlights - Foye Oluokun Leads

It was the second day in pads for the Atlanta Falcons, and the training camp highlights show the team is making more aggressive plays on offense and defense.

Foye Oluokun led the Falcons in tackles last season. He he also had two interceptions. He showed his skills in coverage with one of the top plays of the day. He ran the sideline with Qadree Ollison and outmuscled him for the ball.

There is a great two-angle shot of the play that shows Oluokun getting his hands between Ollison's and taking the ball. Ollison must have thought he had a big play, but Oluokun had other ideas.

Rookie safety Richie Grant saw time with the first team yesterday. He's part of the highlight package in drills showing a smooth back pedal and turn.

This is foreshadowing for a nice pass break up that Grant has going against fellow rookie Kyle Pitts. Pitts is running a quick out, and Grant beats him to the spot and stretches out to bat the ball away.

Grant is battling veterans Duron Harmon and Erik Harris for snaps, and it won't be surprising to see Harris and Grant taking the most snaps at safety this year.

Fullback Keith Smith had a nice catch across the middle (not shown), but cornerback Kendall Sheffield comes in from behind and punches the ball away for a fumble. Smith had a good day receiving overall, but he'll remember that play.

New head coach Arthur Smith has a reputation for using his tight ends, and he's been true to form at training camp. Kyle Pitts, Hayden Hurst, John Raine, Ryan Becker, and even Lee Smith have been targeted by Matt Ryan and the quarterbacks extensively.

After working on short passing routes most of the weekend, Ryan and A.J. McCarron got the ball downfield more on Wednesday. There is a nice sequence towards the end of the video with both quarterbacks finding multiple receivers including Christian Blake and Russell Gage.