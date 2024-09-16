Falcons Division Rival Benches Starting QB
The Atlanta Falcons have a long-term quarterback question, but it's one that centers around when the torch is passed from Kirk Cousins to first-round rookie Michael Penix Jr. -- a far different drama than what the Carolina Panthers are facing.
Carolina benched starting quarterback Bryce Young on Monday, head coach Dave Canales confirmed in a press conference. Veteran signal caller Andy Dalton will take over under center. The news had previously been reported by several outlets.
Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has endured a brutal start to his second professional season. He's completed just 55.4% of his passes for 245 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. The Panthers (0-2) have been outscored 73-13 through two weeks.
In place of Young, Carolina is turning to Dalton, a 15-year veteran and 163-game starter best known for his nine years as the quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Canales didn't explicitly say whether Young's benching is merely a mental reset or a long-term decision. Regardless, Carolina's quarterback plans have a direct impact on the Falcons, as the two NFC South foes have a pair of matchups looming.
Atlanta will travel to Charlotte in Week 6 for a 4:25 p.m. kickoff against the Panthers on Oct. 13. They won't meet again until the last week of the regular season, when the Falcons host Carolina on Jan. 5 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
But for now, the Falcons are focused on the present -- with an 8:15 p.m. kickoff Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field dominating the team's thoughts.