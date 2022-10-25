NFL Power Rankings: Falcons a Playoff Team?

The Atlanta Falcons are having an up-and-down season.

Following one of the best all-around team performances across the board in Week 6, the Atlanta Falcons were rewarded for its performance, sky-rocketing in Sports Illustrated's weekly Power Rankings.

However, the team was brought back to Earth this week after its 35-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, dropping down to the No. 19 slot.

"The Falcons have a heap of winnable games coming up in which we’ll discover whether they are a fringe playoff team or not," Sports Illustrated wrote. "They currently possess the worst opponent pass success rate, which is better than 50% on a down to down basis. If they can get that back to mediocre, the Falcons could be on to something.

The team faces an NFC South match-up against the Carolina Panthers (2-5) this Sunday at home, hoping to take sole possession of first place in the division.

"Thankfully, it only counts as one [loss]. It's a long season," head coach Arthur Smith said. "We have to get back to work and make sure we get these corrections and be ready to go against a divisional team at home."

The Falcons face multiple injuries across the depth chart, most notably in their secondary, which was a major area of concern this past Sunday.

Just one week after placing starting corner Casey Hayward on injured reserve with a potential season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery, the Falcons announced that All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell is "week-to-week" with a hamstring injury.

Terrell wasn't the only loss for Atlanta's secondary - safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who suffered a head injury late in Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, has been ruled out due to concussion protocols.

The Falcons hope to pick up its first divisional win on their home turf this weekend against the Carolina Panthers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

You can follow Riley Sheppard on Twitter @RileyDSheppard

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.