Former Falcons Assistant Earning Coordinator Interest
Former Atlanta Falcons assistant coach Charles London is generating interest for the Cleveland Browns' offensive coordinator vacancy.
London, who coached quarterbacks for the Falcons from 2021-22, currently has the same role with the Seattle Seahawks -- but his future may hold bigger and better things.
The 50-year-old London interviewed for the Browns' offensive coordinator role Friday, according to Cleveland.com. He met with Cleveland's staff the same day as current Falcons tight ends coach Kevin Koger.
London was a running back at Duke University from 1994-96 before returning to start his coaching career at his alma mater in 2004. He spent 2007-09 as an offensive assistant with the Chicago Bears before leaving for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans in consecutive years.
He then returned to the college ranks to coach running backs at Penn State University in 2012. After two seasons with the Nittany Lions, London climbed back to the NFL, accepting a job as the Houston Texans' running backs coach for four years before back going to Chicago, where he coached running backs from 2018-20.
London was one of the first assistants hired by then-Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in 2021, and he worked with quarterbacks Matt Ryan, Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder, among others, for two years. London left to be the Titans' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator in January 2023 and then became the Seahawks' quarterbacks coach in 2024.
And now, London's journey may take him to Cleveland.