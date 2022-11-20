Atlanta Falcons running back - and kick returner - Cordarrelle Patterson has made history during Sunday's contest against the Chicago Bears.

After the Bears had ripped off 17 consecutive points, Patterson stood back deep to return Cairo Santos' kickoff ... and 103 yards later, was being mauled by his teammates in a massive celebration in the endzone.

The return marked Patterson's ninth career kick return touchdown, putting him in sole possession of first place all-time in the category. It was Atlanta's first score in a kickoff in 12 years.

Better yet, Patterson achieved the record against one of the teams who helped him reach this point. The 31-year-old starred on special teams for the Bears in 2018 and 2019, returning a pair of kicks back to the house.

He entered his tenure in Atlanta with return touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons but failed to hit the milestone in year one despite recording 32 tries.

Despite being 11 games in, it took only six tries for Patterson to get his first in a Falcons uniform - and make NFL history in the process.

Adding to the magic of the moment is that Patterson had fumbled on his previous touch, a 19-yard handoff, and punt returner Avery Williams coughed up his first touch of the day late in the first quarter.

But in the end, Patterson's record-breaking touchdown erased it all, while etching his name into NFL history.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here