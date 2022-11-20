Falcons Star TE Kyle Pitts Suffers Knee Injury vs. Bears; Will He Return?

It's officially "hold your breath" time for the Atlanta Falcons.

After catching an 18-yard pass over the middle, Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Pitts took a helmet to his left knee from Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson during Sunday's game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Pitts stayed down for a short second after the hit before getting up, but later returned to the turf as the Falcons' trainers came to his side.

The 22-year-old stood up and jogged off the field on his own power, doing high knees on the sideline and looking fairly healthy ... but after a trip to the blue medical tent on the sideline, Pitts trudged to Atlanta's locker room without a helmet in sight.

He's officially been ruled questionable to return.

The highest drafted tight in league history, Pitts had an explosive first season, finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards, good enough for second all-time among rookie tight ends.

Pitts has gotten off to a slow start to his follow-up campaign, catching just 25 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns in nine games, missing one contest due to a hamstring injury.

However, he was in the midst of one of his better statistical games of the season against Chicago, hauling in three of five targets for 43 yards, leading Atlanta's offense in each category.

In his absence, MyCole Pruitt will see extended snaps at tight end - but there's really no replacing a player of Pitts' caliber, making his injury situation one to monitor.

