If everything goes as planned, the Atlanta Falcons will be facing the Chicago Bears in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season Fans or no fans, the game seems likely go on at this point.

2017 was the last time these two teams saw each other, and the Falcons took the win after a failed last second attempt from the Bears to get in the end zone. The Bears have changed tremendously since then, building one of the best defenses in the league the past two seasons.

The Falcons have been fortunate in the past years not having to play a defense of this caliber, but they’ll be tested early and often this season.

The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of the Bears defense is their front four led by Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman, and Bilal Nichols. Their linebackers are even more dangerous, with Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan leading the way. This is a fast and physical group, and they were able to get to the quarterback 32 times last season.

If we look at the Falcons offensive line from last season, it was a roller coaster ride from beginning to end. Matt Ryan was sacked 48 times last season, and many of them came from early in the year. The line began to find its groove towards the latter part of the season, which gave Ryan enough time to make plays in the pocket. This will be a big challenge for the offensive line, and hopefully they start how they finished last season.

The Bears secondary is also a solid group, consisting of Kyle Fuller, Buster Skrine, Tashaun Gipson, and Eddie Jackson. Fuller will most likely be matched up against Julio Jones, with the advantage most likely going with Jones. The Bears might be going with rookie Jaylon Johnson on the other side of Fuller, and Calvin Ridley should be able to win that matchup.

The Bears defense is something to be worried about. It’s their offense that needs work.

With Mitchell Trubisky calling the shots for the Bears offense, they have not been able to blossom into a respectable group on this side of the ball. Nick Foles was bought in during the offseason to compete with Trubisky for the starting job, and it may be a toss-up on who will win the gig once the season starts.

The Falcons added some defensive line help with Dante Fowler Jr. and Marlon Davidson, which should be able to take advantage of the Bears lackluster offensive line.

Playmakers are something that the Bears lacked last season, and bringing in Jimmy Graham and Ted Ginn Jr. should help them. Allen Robinson was the best receiver for the Bears, and A.J. Terrell will most likely draw that matchup. Isaiah Oliver may have his hands full with the speedy Ginn Jr., but Ricardo Allen or Keanu Neal should be lurking over the field to assist him if he gets beat.

This looks like an even matchup, with the both defenses having an advantage. This game could likely come down to who has the ball last, and what team could get a stop.