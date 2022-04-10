NFL Draft: WR Christian Watson On Falcons Radar?

The Atlanta Falcons could be targeting a wide receiver in the draft but who will it be?

The wide receivers in Atlanta have been conversation topics throughout the offseason.

Whether it is about Calvin Ridley's suspension or the group in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Falcons have seen names pop up all over.

One that they might not have seen as often is North Dakota State's Christian Watson, who is likely to come off the board early on Day 2 or possibly late on Day 1.

The Falcons have been linked to the top receiver prospects in the class. Garrett Wilson could be the first receiver off the board to the Falcons at No. 8. USC's Drake London also makes sense with the team's first selection. These are options with the 8th pick but drafting Watson in the second round would give them some flexibility.

Watson is flying under the radar a bit because of the competition he faced in college. He averaged 20.4 yards per reception during his four years at North Dakota State. Watson is a deep-ball threat with great speed and acceleration. Not to mention, he also excels in the kick-return game, which could give Cordarrelle Patterson some relief as he'll be expected to double up as a receiver and running back in 2022.

While there are concerns with Watson's consistency and route-running ability, his speed and ability to take the top off the defense are too much for the Falcons to ignore.

If Washington is going to target Watson, they might have to trade back in the first round. He is being slated as a second-round pick that could work his way back into the later part of the first round.

Whether Watson is on Atlanta's radar or not, it is another intriguing storyline to keep an eye on heading into the NFL Draft.