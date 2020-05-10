The Atlanta Falcons used their first-round pick on former Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell. The rookie is getting the taste of NFL life, which includes making the media rounds.

Terrell appeared on The Jim Rome show recently in one of his first media appearances as a rookie.

The Falcons had a huge hole at corner heading into the draft and identified Terrell as a fit early on in the draft process. Terrell and the Falcons had been in contact, and he knew that he would go in the first round based on the information he had received.

“I knew that it was a need and the Falcons needed a corner and with me being in Atlanta it would be a good fit,” Terrell said. “All of the things that I bring to the table with my length, size, and versatility and being able to get in the dude’s face, playing man and zone. Everything in me will be going into the Falcons so I’m ready to go to work.”

The Falcons drafted Terrell because they believe that he can be the shutdown corner they need on the outside. In a division that features quarterbacks Drew Brees and Tom Beady along with receivers like Mike Thomas, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Terrell will be tested a lot. He does have the luxury of going against Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in practice to help him along. However, Terrell is up for the challenge no matter how hard it may be.

“I’m really for all of the competition,” Terrell said. “Day in and day out, competing in practice and winning the reps in practice with the receiving core that we already have in (Julio Jones) and (Calvin Ridley) and translating that over into the game.”

The last plays that people may remember are of Terrell getting beat on the sideline by LSU receivers in the National Championship game, and he uses that moment as motivation to improve and he is ready to get the bad taste out of his mouth.

“You’ve got to look at every game as a learning experience, whether good or bad,” Terrell said. “And for me just having that chip on my shoulder knowing that I didn’t end my career as well as I would have wanted to.”

Terrell will compete for playing time right away with the Falcons having Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield on their top two corners on the roster at this moment.