JAN 19 FALCONS COMPLETE INTERVIEW WITH BRIAN FLORES

The Atlanta Falcons are in the midst of a search process for their next defensive coordinator after Dean Pees retired.

The Falcons completed their interview with former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. After being fired by the Dolphins following the 2021 season, he joined the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff as the linebackers coach.

Flores finished 24-25 after two seasons as the head coach of the Dolphins.

JAN 19 INTERNATIONAL GAMES ANNOUNCED FOR 2023

The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season.

The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in the UK. And the 2023 season will also see the Chiefs and Patriots both play regular-season games in Germany.

The Falcons are eligible to play the Titans or Jaguars, as Atlanta plays them on the road next season. It would be the Falcons' second trip to London in three years after beating the New York Jets in 2021.

JAN 16 TOM BRADY, BUCCANEERS ELIMINATED BY COWBOYS

The NFC South is no longer represented in the playoffs after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

With the loss, Tom Brady's season comes to an end as he faces free agency in the spring. The Buccaneers may not re-sign him, which could spell the end of him facing the Atlanta Falcons twice a season.

The Cowboys play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in the Divisional Round.

JAN 15 FALCONS ASSISTANT COACH TAKES COLLEGE JOB

Atlanta Falcons offensive assistant Nick Edwards has accepted the job offer to become the Washington State Cougars' receivers coach, according to The Athletic.

Edwards joined the Falcons in March of 2022 after being the offensive coordinator at Cal Poly. Prior to that, he was the receivers coach at Eastern Washington, working with NFL wideouts Cooper Kupp and Kendrick Bourne, among others, before making a stop at the University of California-Berkeley.

Now, Edwards is back to the college ranks - and the Falcons appear to have another job to fill.

JAN 14 WILD CARD SATURDAY BRINGS DRAMA

The beginning of the NFL playoffs kicked off with a bang Saturday.

After the San Francisco 49ers came back from trailing at halftime to win by three scores, the Jacksonville Jaguars managed a 27-point comeback (third-largest in NFL history) to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun had a game-high 13 tackles.