Falcons Contracts: 5 Who Can Cash In

Who can play their way into a big payday in 2021?

Guarantees in the NFL don't come very often, especially when a new coach and general manager foray their way into town.

Often times, a new regime creates its own ideas and methods on how things should be done and it can shake the status quo of the veterans in the locker room. That pressure builds especially for those players looking to sign a new expensive contract at season's end.

For the Falcons, a team stocked with veterans, the pressure is on to reach new heights in 2021.

Here are five players with the opportunity to ink a lucrative deal with a great 2021 season:

1) WR Russell Gage

Gage is easily the player who has the most to gain from a strong performance this season. Primarily as a WR3 last season, Gage excelled in his best NFL season to date. His 72 catches for 786 yards and four touchdowns eclipsed all of his career totals from his first two seasons combined.

Now, with ex-teammate Julio Jones out of the picture, Gage slides into that WR2 role and will likely start opposite Calvin Ridley most games.

Last year, Gage had more receiving yards than Jones, who cost more than $11 million. Gage made $750,000 last season but qualified for bonuses in his contract, allowing him to make just over $2 million this season.

If Gage can capitalize on another strong season, he can really cash in and find himself on the level of other receivers around the league.

2) WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus is another player set to benefit from Jones's departure, and Zaccheaus is likely going to slide into Gage's role from last year.

The third-year man out of Virginia is very capable of the increased role. He eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game against the Denver Broncos last season and has a solid rapport with QB Matt Ryan.

Zaccheaus is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason, which means the Falcons will have the opportunity to match any offer he gets on the open market. While Zaccheaus might not have the same gravitas as some of the other players on this list, if any of the other 31 teams are looking for a proven speedy receiver that can take the top off the defense, several suitors could be coming his way.

3) TE Hayden Hurst

The team declined Hurst's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, making 2021 a contract year for the 27-year-old.

The decision did not come as a surprise considering the team drafted Kyle Pitts with the fourth overall pick, but Hurst still has a chance to contribute in Atlanta this season.

Hurst is 'on a mission' this season and believes that having Pitts in the offense could actually be a benefit for him. New coach Arthur Smith often used two tight end sets as the Titans offensive coordinator and with above-average talent at the tight end position, it'd be a surprise if Smith didn't adopt a similar strategy with the Falcons.

Should Hurst thrive in the offense, teams could be paying him TE1 money in the offseason.

4) CB Isaiah Oliver

As a fourth-year pro, Oliver's contract is set to expire at season's end and there's no guarantee the Falcons will bring him back.

Oliver has not missed a game in two years and did not even miss a defensive snap in the first four games of last season, but his playing time shrunk as the season wore on. He even came off the bench in four games last season.

Oliver is the likeliest player to start alongside A.J. Terrell in the secondary and he will get another shot to prove himself. If he can take advantage of the opportunity, Oliver could find himself a nice second contract at the end of the season.

5) K Younghoe Koo

Despite being named to the Pro Bowl last season, Koo ranks 25th among NFL kickers in terms of salary, making $920,000 this season.

Koo knocked down the most field goals in the league last year and missed just two of his 39 attempts.

As every year passes by, we are reminded of the importance of a clutch kicker and Koo proved that in 2020.

The Falcons are hoping that 2020 wasn't a fluke, and if Koo can put up similar numbers next season, he can demand a longer and richer deal.

