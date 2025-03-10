Atlanta Falcons Could Target These 2 Edge Rushers in Free Agency
Last season, the Atlanta Falcons’ pass rush last season was practically nonexistent. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), they finished with the third-lowest pass-rushing grade in the NFL and ranked second to last in total sacks. No Falcons defender cracked the top ten in pass rush or run-stop win rate, and with Matt Judon and Lorenzo Carter set to hit free agency, the situation could get even worse.
Atlanta currently lacks the cap space to make a major splash, but general manager Terry Fontenot has already created some breathing room by extending offensive tackle Jake Matthews and releasing defensive tackle Grady Jarrett.
While they likely won’t be in the running for top-tier names like Josh Sweat, Joey Bosa or Khalil Mack (who re-signed with LA), the Falcons could still find value in the second class of available edge rushers.
Here are a pair of free agent pass rushers who could provide an immediate impact in Atlanta.
Koonce is one of the more intriguing options in free agency. He missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, but in 2023—his first year with consistent playing time—he proved he could be a legitimate pass-rushing threat. That year, he recorded eight sacks and 23 pressures in just 11 starts, showing real upside as a disruptive presence on the edge.
Koonce posted a 17.5% pass rush win rate in 2023, ranking 22nd among qualifying edge rushers—just behind Maxx Crosby. That’s an encouraging sign for a player who was just starting to carve out a significant role before his injury.
At 6’2, Koonce isn’t the tallest edge rusher, but he uses that to his advantage by playing with excellent leverage. His ability to stay low, combined with active and violent hands at the point of attack, allows him to shed blockers effectively and keep offensive tackles off balance.
Spotrac projects his market value at two years, $40 million. It’s seems like a steep price tag for a player coming off a lost season, but if he returns to his 2023 form, he could be a high-reward addition to a Falcons defense in desperate need of pass-rush production.
Ojulari is a low-cost gamble with the potential for a high payoff. When healthy, he has shown the ability to be a disruptive pass rusher, but staying on the field has been his biggest challenge.
Last season, he recorded six sacks in 11 games before being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. As a rookie in 2021, he set a Giants franchise record for sacks by a rookie with eight. He was heavily linked to the Falcons before the trade deadline last year.
Ojulari’s first step is his biggest asset—his get-off at the snap allows him to beat tackles cleanly. His 1.60-second 10-yard split at the Combine was elite for a pass rusher, comparable to the times of top-tier wide receivers like A.J. Brown (1.56) and Justin Jefferson (1.54). That kind of explosiveness makes him a constant threat when he’s healthy.
A second-round pick out of Georgia, Ojulari was a second-team All-SEC selection and the defensive MVP of the 2021 Peach Bowl. Spotrac projects his market value at two years, $15.13 million ($7.6 million per year), making him one of the more affordable options on the market.