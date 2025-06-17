Falcons Cut 2024 Draft Pick, Ex Alabama RB
The Atlanta Falcons made three picks in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft. Now, some 14 months later, only one remains on the team.
Atlanta, which cut defensive tackle Zion Logue at the end of the 2024 preseason and ultimately lost him from the practice squad Oct. 1, parted ways with another draft pick Tuesday. The Falcons announced they released running back Jase McClellan as a corresponding move to signing the UFL's leading rusher, Jashaun Corbin.
McClellan missed rookie minicamp and OTAs in 2024 while rehabbing from a lingering foot injury from his final year at Alabama in 2023. Still, he made the Falcons' roster out of training camp, but he played in only two games as a rookie, taking 13 carries for 32 yards in lopsided losses to the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos.
The 5' 11", 215-pound McClellan played only 19 offensive snaps and eight special teams snaps in 2024. He was placed on injured reserve before Week 15, altogether missing the final six games due to a knee injury.
With McClellan gone, receiver Casey Washington is the lone 2024 sixth-round pick remaining on the Falcons roster.
Corbin led the UFL in rushing yards this season. He started six of his 10 appearances, taking 97 carries for 514 yards and four touchdowns. Corbin averaged 5.3 yards per carry, second-most among all qualifying rushers. He added 18 receptions for 138 yards and returned 11 kicks for 252 yards with a long of 33. He only fumbled once.
The 24-year-old Corbin joins a running back room including Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Carlos Washington Jr., Elijah Dotson and undrafted rookie Nathan Carter.