NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Pokes Fun at Falcons in Latest Mock Draft
The Atlanta Falcons enter this offseason needing to improve their pass rush, which ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks this past season.
It's a similar problem the Falcons have faced in several off-season's over the past two decades -- but perhaps this time, they'll commit the resources needed to find an answer.
That's what NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks, anyways. In his latest mock draft, Jeremiah pegged Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams to the Falcons at No. 15 overall.
And in his analysis, Jeremiah alluded to the fact Atlanta has long avoided committing serious capital to elevating its group up front.
"One of these years, I’m going to be right," Jeremiah said, "and the Falcons will take a pass rusher in the first round."
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Williams tallied five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and 26 pressures in 2024. He's explosive, athletic, powerful and boasts high upside. Tools aren't his problem -- consistent production is.
Four of his five sacks came in two games against Texas, and while it's encouraging his numbers were stout against top competition, his lack of steady production is worrisome.
Under the guidance of general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons have drafted offensive skill position players in the first round each of the past four years. Atlanta hasn't selected a pass rusher in the opening frame since Takkarist McKinley in 2017.
The Falcons have no shortage of viable pass rushing options at No. 15, headlined by Marshall edge rusher Mike Green, Tennessee outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. and toolsy Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart.
But in Jeremiah's eyes, Williams makes sense in Atlanta -- and his upside inspires confidence the Falcons wouldn't be in the same position the year after.
"An upside prospect with loads of traits, Williams simply needs more snaps and more time to fill out his frame," writes NFL.com's Lance Zierlein. "He is an explosive athlete who uses his exceptional length to keep tackles and tight ends at the end of his punch.
"He’s not there yet, but Williams’ improvement to become an impactful 4-3 base end feels inevitable."
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.