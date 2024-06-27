Atlanta Falcons Deemed 'Underrated' by The Athletic, are they Right?
The Atlanta Falcons have had quite the offseason. Some teams struggle to find one quality starting quarterback, and the Falcons found two in veteran Kirk Cousins in free agency and 2024’s 8th overall NFL draft pick Michael Penix Jr.
While many media and pundits have heaped criticism of the team’s allocation of resources at the quarterback position, Atlanta hopes the team is set at the quarterback position for the next decade, the most crucial position in football.
Outside of quarterback, general manager Terry Fontenot has been making plenty of moves to improve the roster – enough moves to garner the attention of a primary media outlet. In a recent report from The Athletic, head coach Raheem Morris’s club was designated with an exciting yet favorable label.
The Falcons are one of the NFL’s most underrated teams heading into 2024.
According to The Athletic, Atlanta can shock the NFL this year.
“Much of the discussion about the Falcons has centered on their eyebrow-raising draft selection of Michael Penix Jr., but the rookie quarterback is not why Atlanta has a chance to take a big step forward and contend for the NFC South title. Quarterback Kirk Cousins’ ability to elevate the games of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson is one reason for hope. The Falcons’ devotion to improving overall depth via free agency and the draft is also why many NFL coaches and talent evaluators view Atlanta as a team on the rise under new head coach Raheem Morris,” wrote Mike Jones.
When you look at the total roster picture, many new faces, both young and old, are in many positions. For example, take a look at the wide receiver position. You have new veteran faces such as Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, who are both still very much in their prime.
Additionally, you have promising young talents at the receiver position in Casey Washington. Not to forget former first-round pick Drake London, who is poised to have the first above-average quarterback in his career. That is just one quick look at one position on offense where the Falcons have had almost a complete makeover, but one where plenty of competition will be had to bring out the best of the group.
One thing is sure: the roster is receiving an injection of talent at the most important position, and in a relatively wide-open NFC South, the Falcons could put up more wins than many are expecting.