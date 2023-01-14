The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees.

The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen for the defensive coordinator job. New Orleans can block Atlanta's request, but general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday that he wouldn't deny an interview if it meant Nielsen could become a full-time play caller.

Nielsen, 43, worked alongside Kris Richard to call plays for New Orleans' defense, with the duo guiding the Saints to fifth league-wide in total defense.

Nielsen joined the Saints in 2017 after some 15 years of coaching collegiately, with his last stop being at North Carolina State. He was elevated to co-defensive coordinator last January after incumbent Dennis Allen became the team's head coach following Sean Payton's retirement.

The Saints finished the 2022 season with 48 sacks, 27 more than the Falcons and tied for fifth-most league wide. Since Nielsen took over as defensive line coach, New Orleans ranks second in the NFL in sacks with 281.

Nielsen is well-regarded for his work as a talent developer up front, as he's spearheaded the progress made from a variety of players, be it first-round pick Marcus Davenport, third-round pick Trey Hendrickson or undrafted free agent Carl Granderson.

It remains to be seen whether or not he's interested in joining Fontenot with the Falcons, but his pedigree of success up front and solid track record as co-defensive coordinator creates an intriguing candidate for Atlanta to consider.

