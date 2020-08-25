Which Atlanta Falcons are primed to make a jump in 2020?

Every NFL team needs unsung heroes. With elite veterans like Matt Ryan and Julio Jones making a good chunk of the cap, the Atlanta Falcons will be no exception this season. Dan Quinn will need multiple guys to step up on both sides of the ball if the Falcons are going to have a chance at their ultimate goal, a Super Bowl championship, this season.

Dan Quinn spoke to reporters virtually again Monday morning from Falcons training camp and offered some insight on a couple of guys that might be making a leap of the defensive side, particularly on the offensive and defensive lines.

"What I have been encouraged by is Allen Bailey," said the Atlanta head coach. "I thought over this last block he’d really come into his own and John Cominsky, from the first practice with pads all the way up through today, he has seemed like somebody that’s taking that jump. I thought two line of scrimmage people going from Year 1 to Year 2...(Chris) Lindstrom and Cominsky in particular – they’re fit, they’re strong, they’re putting out great effort.”

Add Bailey and Cominsky to the list of Falcons defensive lineman turning heads in training camp. Dante Fowler Jr., the biggest offseason addition to the defense, has turned heads with his speed and rushing ability, while Takkarist McKinley is down 22 pounds from last season. On the edge, the additional speed and quickness will be needed.

Other candidates for a leap in production could be tight end Hayden Hurst, receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, cornerback Kendall Sheffield, and second-year offensive tackle Kaleb McGary.

Hurst comes to Atlanta after battling several other capable tight ends for reps with the Baltimore Ravens. A former first-round pick (2018), Hurst possesses a skill set of speed and explosiveness that Matt Ryan says he has not had from another tight end throughout his career.

Ridley steps into the No. 2 receiver role full-time with Mohammed Sanu out of the equation heading into the 2020 season. Gage figures to be the slot receiver and should draw plenty of targets and mostly face 1-on-1 coverage.

Sheffield made strides towards the end of the 2019 season and will look to be part of an improved defensive back unit that now features talented rookie A.J. Terrell and Keanu Neal, who missed most of last season due to injury.

