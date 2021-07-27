Could the Atlanta Falcons be in the Deshaun Watson Market?

Deshaun Watson has reported to training camp and still wants out of Houston. Could the Atlanta Falcons be a destination?

Deshaun Watson has made no secret that he wants away from the Houston Texans. Then the story turned away from the field to detailed allegations of alleged sexual misconduct against Watson.

Mike Garafolo reported on NFL Network that there are currently civil suits pending against Watson, but no criminal charges are imminent, which has left Watson in a purgatory of sorts.

There is a chance that Watson could settle the 22 civil suits against him, but as Garafolo reports, a stumbling block is Watson doesn't want a non-disclosure included. He wants to tell his side of the story.

With no action from the league as they play wait and see, Watson has reported to camp, and he still wants to be traded.

So if Watson could be moved, would the Atlanta Falcons make sense? Watson played his prep ball at Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Ga., roughly 10 miles away from the Falcons practice facility.

The Falcons passed on Justin Fields in April's draft who was from Kennesaw, Ga. Would Watson be interested in coming home?

Watson has kept close ties with his community and his DW4Foundation helped provide over 10,000 meals in his hometown.

Matt Ryan is entering his 14th season with the Falcons and the clock is ticking on his career.

Watson has made three consecutive Pro-Bowls and is still just 25 years old.

But what is the market for a 25 year-old three-time pro-bowler?

The San Francisco 49ers traded three first round picks to the Miami Dolphins to pick Trey Lance in April's NFL Draft. Obviously, Lance has never played a down in the NFL, let alone make three Pro-Bowls.

Chris Mortensen reported yesterday that the price would be a combination for five high draft picks and starting caliber players.

It's debatable if any player is worth that much draft capital, but how often does a quarterback of Watson's caliber become available at his age? Never?

Watson provides an elite level of quarterback play to a team for the next 10 to 15 years. For the game's most important position, five high draft picks could turn out to be a bargain considering the hit and miss nature of the draft.

But would it make sense for the Falcons?

They won't admit it, but the Falcons are in the midst of a rebuild. Both lines of scrimmage need work and the secondary is still a few players away.

Teams don't build for the future by mortgaging it. The Falcons current roster isn't in a place where they can afford to offer the kind of package it would take to pry Watson away from Houston.

Watson threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against only seven interceptions last season, and the Texans went 4-12.

That's what Watson's future would look like in Atlanta if the Falcons had to give up five high picks and a pair of starters to obtain him.

It would be nice to have the quarterback position settled for the next decade in Atlanta, but Watson is going to cost too much to make it feasible for the Falcons.