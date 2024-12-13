Ex Falcons LB Quits 49ers During Game
Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has made national headlines after refusing to play in his team’s Thursday Night Football game.
Campbell, now with the San Francisco 49ers, declined invitations to play in the second and third quarter of their game against the Los Angeles Rams. Campbell, who started 12 games this season but was replaced by injury-returner Dre Greenlaw in the starting lineup Thursday, then left the field early in the fourth quarter.
San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that Campbell will either be suspended or released — but regardless, his time with the team is done.
“His actions from the game, it’s not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still get to be a part of our team,” Shanahan said.
Campbell had a strong four-year run with the Falcons after being selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
During his time with the Falcons, Campbell played in 59 games with 54 starts, recording 363 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles before departing for the Arizona Cardinals after the 2019 season. He spent one year in Arizona before joining the Green Bay Packers for the next three.
The 31-year old Campbell was in the midst of a productive season in San Francisco, as he collected 79 tackles and three tackles for loss in 13 appearances.
Where Campbell goes from here remains to be seen — but one thing is already known: he won’t be in San Francisco much longer.